'Pokémon Trading Card Game' news: 'Sun and Moon: Burning Shadows' promo shows Pikachu, Team Skull dance-off

A promotional poster for the expansion pack of the "Pokémon Trading Card Game" called "Sun and Moon: Burning Shadows." Facebook/Pokemon

A new promotional video for the "Pokémon Trading Card Game" shows five giant adorable Pikachus going head-to-head with dance troupe Team Skull in a two-minute dance-off. The promo is intended to celebrate the card game's "Sun and Moon: Burning Shadows" set.

"Sun and Moon: Burning Shadows" serves as an expansion pack for "Pokémon: Trading Card Game" with over 140 new cards and the recently released video is some kind of reminder or additional marketing for the said pack.

The video initially shows Team Skull hanging out on a basketball court doing their own thing. A white-haired Team Skull member, who is obviously the leader of the pack, is sporting shades worn over his forehead where one frame is a full circle and the other frame is shaped like a crescent moon. Team Skull wears black-and-white-themed outfits that are appropriate for the dance battle that ensues.

Then, out of nowhere, five giant Pikachus appear in the gym, under a well-lit basketball rim lined up and ready to go, as they are fully displayed in their full cuteness and bouncy stances.

Both parties try their best as teams to dance their hearts out. Team Skull displays their break dancing and hip-hop-inspired routine, while the Pikachus show off their unprecedented dance moves.

The Pikachus are obviously mascots and the movements seem limited. However, they are able to present a rather entertaining routine just by sheer coordination. After the dance-off, Team Skull applauds the efforts of the giant Pikachus and make their way out of the gym.

Another expansion titled "Shining Pokémon" with over 75 cards will be launched on Friday, Oct. 6, but in the meantime, fans will have to enjoy the entertaining video and the trading card game it promotes.