'Pokemon Tournament DX' game review: Improved version of Wii U game with new characters

A promotional photo for the latest Pokemon game released by Nintendo, "Pokemon Tournament DX." Facebook/NintendoSwitch

"Pokemon Tournament DX" had just been released for the Nintendo Switch on Sept. 22, and the reviews for the game are out – and it is looking very promising. Like its Wii U predecessor, "Pokemon Tournament DX" deviates from the turn-based style of gameplay, and provides Pokemon fans and video game players with a shift in perspective on how to approach the series.

According to Slash Gear, the game can be picked up very easily by just about anyone. It is not as technical as other fighting games such as "Street Fighter" or "Injustice 2." It is definitely not just made to appease seasoned fighting game players, but offers a simple enough premise and gameplay mechanics that can be enjoyed by even the most casual of players. Having said that, the game is not something that newcomers should be intimidated by.

However, in a video review done by IGN, they stated in their 2016 Wii U review that the game is not as simple as it may look. On a positive light, the game however is still something that can be truly enjoyed given that it brings something new to the table for Pokemon and fighting game fans. The same is said for the "Pokemon Tournament DX," which is basically the same game on a more updated console, all while maintaining Pokemon's cute and adorable appeal.

All of the characters from the previous version are already unlocked off the bat, which saves time for those who have already finished the game in the Wii U. With an additional five characters that have their own unique aesthetics and abilities, "Pokemon Tournament DX" promises to be a game that is worth picking up. According to RGJ, the game offers players a break from Nintendo's other popular fighting games such as "Super Smash Bros."

Developers have already released an update 1.0.1 to improve minor in-game features to improve the overall experience. This is a good sign, and it usually means that the game developers are committed to optimizing the game in every way possible. Hopefully, this update addresses the online battle's frame rate issues.

"Pokemon Tournament DX" is now out for the Nintendo Switch.