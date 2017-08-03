Entertainment
'Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!' coming to US theaters in November

Maolen Estomagulang

"Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!" is set to be released in the United States on Nov. 5.YouTube/ポケモン公式YouTubeチャンネル

"Pokémon" fans have more reason to rejoice. After a successful run in Japan, "Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!" is coming back to the big screen for a limited theatrical event.

Fathom Events and The Pokémon Company International have announced that "Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!" will open in select theaters worldwide on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6. Further details, including tickets and a list of participating theaters, will be announced at a later date.

"Fathom Events is thrilled to work with The Pokémon Company International to bring 'Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!' to the U.S. and international event cinema markets," Fathom Events CEO-elect Ray Nutt said in a statement obtained by Variety. "We can't wait to deliver a high-caliber Pokémon cinema event that fans around the world won't want to miss."

"Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You" retells Ash Ketchum/Satoshi (voiced by Rica Matsumoto) and Pikachu's (voiced by Ikue Ōtani) first meeting and their epic adventures as they look for the Legendary Pokémon Ho-Oh. They will be joined by energetic trainers, Sorrel (voiced by Kanata Hongo) and Verity (voiced by Shiori Sato).

While waiting, fans can check out Ash and Pikachu's other adventures in the Alola region through "Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon." In the next episode titled "So Long, Sophocles," Sophocles (voiced by Alyson Leigh Rosenfeld) will learn that he and his family may be moving away.

Thus, he will have to leave the Pokémon School. After learning this, Ash and his classmates decide to cheer up Sophocles with a surprise farewell party. However, things will take a sudden turn when the latter reveals that it is just a big misunderstanding.

The 26th episode of "Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon" is scheduled to be released on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 9 a.m. EDT on Disney XD.

