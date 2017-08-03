'Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!' coming to US theaters in November
"Pokémon" fans have more reason to rejoice. After a successful run in Japan, "Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!" is coming back to the big screen for a limited theatrical event.
Fathom Events and The Pokémon Company International have announced that "Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!" will open in select theaters worldwide on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6. Further details, including tickets and a list of participating theaters, will be announced at a later date.
"Fathom Events is thrilled to work with The Pokémon Company International to bring 'Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!' to the U.S. and international event cinema markets," Fathom Events CEO-elect Ray Nutt said in a statement obtained by Variety. "We can't wait to deliver a high-caliber Pokémon cinema event that fans around the world won't want to miss."
"Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You" retells Ash Ketchum/Satoshi (voiced by Rica Matsumoto) and Pikachu's (voiced by Ikue Ōtani) first meeting and their epic adventures as they look for the Legendary Pokémon Ho-Oh. They will be joined by energetic trainers, Sorrel (voiced by Kanata Hongo) and Verity (voiced by Shiori Sato).
While waiting, fans can check out Ash and Pikachu's other adventures in the Alola region through "Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon." In the next episode titled "So Long, Sophocles," Sophocles (voiced by Alyson Leigh Rosenfeld) will learn that he and his family may be moving away.
Thus, he will have to leave the Pokémon School. After learning this, Ash and his classmates decide to cheer up Sophocles with a surprise farewell party. However, things will take a sudden turn when the latter reveals that it is just a big misunderstanding.
The 26th episode of "Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon" is scheduled to be released on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 9 a.m. EDT on Disney XD.
-
Jim Bob Duggar predicts which of the Duggar kids will have the next baby in the expanding clan
Some of them have kids already and others have just got married, while Joseph and Kendra Caldwell are preparing to get married soon.
-
'Moonman' isn't PC enough: MTV says its iconic 'Moonman' award is now 'Moon Person,' could even be transgender
For the first time since 1984, MTV's famous Moonman award is no more as the music channel has announced a new gender neutral title - the Moon Person. MTV president Chris McCarthy said it could be transgender.
- Influence, unprecedented access and an 'impact on policy': Are evangelicals tightening their grip on Trump's White House?
- 7 ways to help your children encounter God this summer
- A gift from God: 7 Bible verses about rest
- 'An eye for an eye': What the Bible tells us about revenge
- Faith, works and a way out of the guilt trap
- How is the Hebrew Bible different from the Christian Old Testament?
- Can science prove Christian meditation works?
- Shining light or shrinking violet: Did Jesus contradict himself?
- Praising God in everything: Horatius Bonar, pastor and hymn writer
- Hobby Lobby smuggling scandal: Israeli police arrest 5 antiquities dealers in Jerusalem
- Iraqi town elects first ever Christian woman as mayor
- Vatican promotes 'tourism with a human touch' in seasonal message
- Christians protest as new report shows devastating impact of Trump's refugee policies
- Jerusalem archaeologists prove biblical fire actually happened
- Iranian Christian Maryam Zargaran is released from prison