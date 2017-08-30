'Pokémon: Sun & Moon' anime spoilers: Ash to reunite with Brock and Misty

"Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!" is set to be released in the United States on Nov. 5, 2017. YouTube/ポケモン公式YouTubeチャンネル

There are a lot of exciting things in store for "Pokémon: Sun & Moon" viewers. In the coming episodes, the popular anime series will finally bring Ash Ketchum, Brock and Misty to the same place.

News of the long-awaited reunion came to light when the latest issue of Japanese children's magazine Telubi-kun (via Kotaku) revealed that "Pokémon: Sun & Moon" will air two special episodes this September. In these two episodes, Ash and Pikachu will come back to the Kantō region to work on a school project.

After visiting Professor Samuel Oak's research laboratory in Pallet Town, Ash will come across old pals, Brock and Misty. The trio's respective Pokémon — Pikachu, Steelix and Gyarados — will then engage in a heated yet friendly battle.

After a long time apart, many things have changed. This includes Steelix and Gyarados' abilities to Mega Evolve. However, Ash does not have a Pokémon that can Mega Evolve yet.

As of press time, there is no official title for the "Pokémon: Sun & Moon" special episodes, but it will air on Sept. 14 and Sept. 21 on TV Tokyo. Unfortunately, American and European viewers will have to wait a little longer for the English-subbed version to come out.

In addition to the special episodes, the highly anticipated "Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!" will open in select theaters worldwide on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6. The list of participating theaters and ticket prices will be announced soon.

"Fathom Events is thrilled to work with The Pokémon Company International to bring 'Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!' to the U.S. and international event cinema markets," Fathom Events CEO-elect Ray Nutt said in a statement obtained by Variety. "We can't wait to deliver a high-caliber Pokémon cinema event that fans around the world won't want to miss."