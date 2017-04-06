'Pokémon Sun' and 'Pokémon Moon' updates: Players hit double target in fifth global mission; about 7,000 players banned from the game's online activity

Just a couple of days after the launch of the fifth global mission for "Pokémon Sun" and "Pokémon Moon", the target has already been attained.

On March 27, players of "Pokémon Sun" and "Pokémon Moon" were tasked with a common goal of hatching a total of 200,000 eggs. Participants who would be able to attain this collective target would earn a corresponding number of coins, specifically 2,000 festival coins for trainers and 4,000 coins for members of the Pokémon Global Link (PGL). On the other hand, if they failed to achieve the target, trainers and PGL members would earn 200 and 400 coins, respectively.

On Wednesday, March 29, players were reportedly able to achieve double the target at 400,000 eggs. As this is already considered a bonus goal, PGL members will earn an additional Love Ball on top of the 4,000 festival coins. Aside from these, PGL members who have helped hatch at least three eggs will get an additional reward of five rare candies.

The fifth global mission for "Pokémon Sun" and "Pokémon Moon" is ongoing until April 10. Players who are interested to join may still catch up. Likewise, players who do not have the PGL membership can still sign up for free, especially if they are playing in the said event, so that they can earn bigger rewards after the fifth Global Mission.

"Pokémon Sun" and "Pokémon Moon" are playable on the Nintendo 3DS gaming console.

Meanwhile, there are reports that about 7,000 players are already banned from the online activity of "Pokémon Sun" and "Pokémon Moon" because of altering saved data, The Pokémon Company revealed in a report from Serebii.

Players who are banned will not be able to access the game's features, such as the Game Sync, Rating Battles, Battle Competitions, and Global Missions. They will also receive the error code 090-0212. At the moment, banning of players comes without notice and it is still unclear how to unban the accounts.