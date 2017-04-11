'Pokémon Sun' and 'Pokémon Moon' news: Marshadow will be coming to the games

A new Pokémon is coming to the video games "Pokémon Sun" and "Pokémon Moon."

On Friday, Pokémon teased on its Twitter account that a new Pokémon is coming soon to the role-playing video games. Particularly, fans can look forward to seeing the mythical creature called Marshadow joining the other Pokémon characters.

Pokémon also tweeted a 17-second clip to give a preview of what is coming for the fans. The preview indicates that "a mythical Pokémon has been discovered," along with the photo of the fighting ghost-type creature. However, it does not say any other details as well as the release date of the new character.

Fans following the social media page are generally excited about the news. This is not a surprise since it has been quite some time now since fans heard rumors about this. On the other hand, some fans are asking about the release date, while others are taking the opportunity to request that other Pokémon creatures be included in the game as well.

The Mythical Pokémon Marshadow has been discovered in #PokemonSunMoon! Stay tuned for more details: https://t.co/NEXNphp1cH pic.twitter.com/ibahjPLMh4 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) April 8, 2017 Marshadow will be coming to "Pokémon Sun" and "Pokémon Moon." Twitter/Pokemon

Marshadow is one of the seven Generation 7 legendary and mythical Pokémon creatures. Data miners discovered the fighting ghost-type Pokémon and his vitals in November. His power includes Z-move, through which the creature fights using the "soul-stealing 7-star strike."

Prior to Marshadow, Magearna was included in "Pokémon Sun" and "Pokémon Moon" in December through a QR code. Although it is still uncertain how Marshadow will join the roster, it is highly likely that the Pokémon will also be launched in the same manner.

Meanwhile, there are speculations that more details about the new Pokémon will be revealed in the upcoming Pokémon movie, "I Choose You," which is expected to be shown sometime in mid-July in Japan. In fact, in the latest trailer of the said movie, Marshadow appears among the other Pokémon creatures that are with Ash.