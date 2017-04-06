'Pokemon Sun and Moon' updates, news: April battle competition, global mission revealed

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Game Freak intends to launch a new Battle Competition this April for its role-playing games "Pokemon Sun" and "Pokemon Moon." The upcoming Global Mission for the titles has been announced as well.

According to Serebii, the 2017 International Challenge will commence on April 28 and will last until April 30. The event will be a Double Battle competition, and participants must adhere to the 2017 Video Game Championship (VGC) series rules, one of which requires the sole use of the Alola Pokedex. Since only Pokemon from the Alola region are allowed, trainers will not be able to play with Cosmog, Cosmoem, Lunala, Magerna, Necrozma, Solgaleo, and Zygarde.

Trainers who intend to participate can submit their application from April 19 to April 27. Those who register will automatically receive Sceptilite and a Blazikenite mega stones. To note, the use of mega stones is prohibited during the competition.

Gamers who are part of the Play! Pokemon program will be able to earn Championship points, given that they rank high enough in the battle rounds.

As for the fifth "Pokemon Sun and Moon" Global Mission, it is currently ongoing, and the mission will last until April 10. Trainers who can hatch three or more eggs will receive a Rare Candy. However, to complete the Global Mission, players need to do more than that. The goal for the fifth mission is to hatch over 200,000 eggs. If players reach 400,000 hatched eggs, those who have their game tied to a Global Link account will be rewarded with a Love Ball.

On a different note, participants of the last Kanto x Alola Regional Rumble competition are now able to claim their participation prize. Trainers will be given a special code for a Pidgeotite and a Steelixite. Players will be able to retrieve their prize until April 30.

"Pokemon Sun" and "Pokemon Moon" were launched in November of 2016. The titles are currently available on Nintendo 3DS consoles.

