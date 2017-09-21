'Pokemon Sun and Moon' offers special Pikachu freebie donning Ash's different hats

"Pokemon Sun and Moon" is giving away Pikachu wearing different hats. Pokemon

Even though many fans are gearing up for the upcoming release of "Pokemon Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon," players of the previous iteration, "Pokemon Sun" and "Moon," still have something to get excited about. They have an opportunity to get their choice of a special edition Pikachu wearing Ash Ketchum's various hats from the animated series.

Nintendo is giving away the freebies in honor of the 20th anniversary movie "Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You." There will be six special Pikachu that players can choose from. Each Pokemon will sport one of the signature hats that its trainer wore in the anime.

Furthermore, the six Pikachu will slightly vary in their move set, because they will be reflecting the moves that the Pokemon used during the different points in the series.

Players will be able to obtain the special edition Pikachu by selecting the Mystery Gift option on the game's menu, and entering the code "PIKACHU20" when prompted. Then, once in the game, players need to speak with the deliveryman waiting inside any of the game's Pokemon Centers to claim the new Pokemon.

The type of hat that Pikachu is wearing will depend on when the player enters the code in the Mystery Box option. Pikachu with Ash's original hat will be available starting Sept. 19 to 25, and will be followed by one with the Hoenn hat from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2. From Oct. 3 to 9, a Pikachu with Ash's Sinnoh hat can be claimed, then one with the Unova hat from Oct. 10 to 16. The Kalos hat from "Pokemon X and Y" will be available from Oct. 17 to 23, while the Alola hat from the current generation can be claimed from Oct. 24 to 30.

The film "Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You" will be shown in select theaters on Nov. 5 and 6.