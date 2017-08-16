'Pokemon Sun' and 'Moon' give away four new mega stones

Nintendo is giving away four new mega evolution stones for "Pokemon Sun" and "Moon" players. The Pokémon Company International

Nintendo revealed a new set of gifts for avid fans playing the "Pokemon Sun" and "Pokemon Moon" titles. Four new Mega Stones are now available for players to obtain for free via the Mystery Gift option.

The four new stones can be obtained by using a universal code that the video game company has provided. Players can use the new stones to access the mega evolution forms of Gallade, Gardevoir, the mythical Pokemon Diancie, and Lopunny.

However, these four Pokemon are not found in this generation of the Pokemon role-playing game title. In order to use the free stones, players will have to transfer the said Pokemon from a previous title or obtain them via trade.

In order to claim the free items, the player will needs to select the Mystery Gift option from the main menu screen of the game, and then select the option to receive the gift using a code or password.

Next, players will need to enter the code "POYONG" when prompted to do so. After this, players will be able to pick up the gift items from a delivery man that can be found in any of the game's Pokemon Centers.

The company has not revealed an end date for the promotion, so players should claim the gifts as soon as possible. Last month, Nintendo released a batch of mega stones for powerful Pokemon like Abomasnow, Tyranitar, Aggron, and Manectric.

The four new stones might be the last batch of free mega stones to be delivered to players, as Nintendo is already gearing up for the release of the next generation game, "Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon," on November for the Nintendo 3DS.

The upcoming game will be set in the same region as "Sun" and "Moon," but will feature Pokemon never before seen in the game.