Entertainment
Pope Francis in Myanmar: He can expect rape, war crimes and ethnic purging
Awaiting the footsteps of the Messiah: How Jews follow the 'twists and turns' of Jerusalem with love
Charity Commission finds public benefit in Plymouth Brethren Gospel Hall Trusts
Why the Church needs to reclaim Halloween
Council under fire after Christian girl placed under Muslim foster parents
Australian Anglican church elects Kay Goldsworthy as first female archbishop
Conviction costs: Sinister Salome and the brutal beheading of St John the Baptist
Diana TV drama explores stars' reaction to Princess' death
Trump team and Israeli PM 'revive talks over moving US embassy to Jerusalem'
Scottish church leaders demand £5 increase to child benefit amid growing fears over poverty

'Pokemon Sun' and 'Moon' get new unique legendary Pokemon Marshadow

Leovic Arceta

Marshadow will be coming to "Pokemon Sun" and "Moon" this October.The Pokemon Company International, Inc.

One of the newest legendary Pokemon will be coming to "Pokemon Sun" and Pokemon Moon" this October. Fans of the franchise will be able to obtain Marshadow, which is a unique Ghost and Fighting type Pokemon, using unlock codes from GameStop stores.

The event will run from Oct. 9 to 23. During this time, players can stop by their local participating GameStop branch and pick up an unlock code, and enter it in the game to obtain the new Pokemon.

Once a code has been obtained, players need only to go the Mystery gift option on the game's main menu, select "Receive Gift," choose the "Get with Code/Password" option, and enter the unlock code. Then, players can speak to the delivery person in any Pokemon Center to retrieve the new legendary Pokemon.

The new Pokemon has the rare recognition of being the only known Ghost and Fighting type Pokemon in the franchise. This makes Marshadow a great addition to any Pokemon team, as it will offer a new unique twist to Pokemon battles.

When Marshadow attacks, its usually dark grey-colored body turns green because of its burning fighting spirit. It will come with its signature move, Spectral Thief. With this move, Marshadow not only deals damage but also steals the stat boosts of its target. This is the perfect move to turn around battles against stat-boosted Pokemon.

Aside from Spectral Thief, Marshadow will come with a set of powerful moves, including Close Combat, Force Palm, and Shadow Ball. The new Pokemon will also possess the Technician Pokemon Ability.

Marshadow will also be holding a special Z-Crystal item, the Marshadium Z. This item allows Marshadow to perform its signature Z-move, Souls-Stealing 7-star Strike.

The release of Marshadow will come only a few weeks before the launch of the new Pokemon games "Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon," which is the continuation of the "Sun" and "Moon" titles.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY