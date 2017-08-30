'Pokemon Sun' and 'Moon' get new unique legendary Pokemon Marshadow

Marshadow will be coming to "Pokemon Sun" and "Moon" this October. The Pokemon Company International, Inc.

One of the newest legendary Pokemon will be coming to "Pokemon Sun" and Pokemon Moon" this October. Fans of the franchise will be able to obtain Marshadow, which is a unique Ghost and Fighting type Pokemon, using unlock codes from GameStop stores.

The event will run from Oct. 9 to 23. During this time, players can stop by their local participating GameStop branch and pick up an unlock code, and enter it in the game to obtain the new Pokemon.

Once a code has been obtained, players need only to go the Mystery gift option on the game's main menu, select "Receive Gift," choose the "Get with Code/Password" option, and enter the unlock code. Then, players can speak to the delivery person in any Pokemon Center to retrieve the new legendary Pokemon.

The new Pokemon has the rare recognition of being the only known Ghost and Fighting type Pokemon in the franchise. This makes Marshadow a great addition to any Pokemon team, as it will offer a new unique twist to Pokemon battles.

When Marshadow attacks, its usually dark grey-colored body turns green because of its burning fighting spirit. It will come with its signature move, Spectral Thief. With this move, Marshadow not only deals damage but also steals the stat boosts of its target. This is the perfect move to turn around battles against stat-boosted Pokemon.

Aside from Spectral Thief, Marshadow will come with a set of powerful moves, including Close Combat, Force Palm, and Shadow Ball. The new Pokemon will also possess the Technician Pokemon Ability.

Marshadow will also be holding a special Z-Crystal item, the Marshadium Z. This item allows Marshadow to perform its signature Z-move, Souls-Stealing 7-star Strike.

The release of Marshadow will come only a few weeks before the launch of the new Pokemon games "Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon," which is the continuation of the "Sun" and "Moon" titles.