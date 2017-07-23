'Pokémon Sun and Moon' gameplay news: Legendary monster giveaway available for a limited time
"Pokémon Sun and Moon" premiered last year and was the first installment of the seventh-generation "Pokémon" games. As a gift to fans this year for their continued support, The Pokémon Company is now offering a special kind of pocket monster that is very rare.
The regular Tapu Koko is one of four guardian deity Pokémon. It is the first creature that players encounter in the game and is difficult to catch. They are usually found at the Ruins of Conflict. The legendary Tapu Koko, however, that is being offered as a gift is a special kind wherein it's a shiny-colored version.
The regular kind is the standard yellow and orange color but the special Tapu Koko is a shiny black and orange color. This is the kind of rare legendary Pokémon that collectors would want in their Pokédex collection.
Players who want this legendary Tapu Koko can easily get it as a "Mystery Gift" on the main menu. After that, they should select "Receive Gift" and choose to receive the gift via the internet. They can select "Yes" when the game asks if they want to connect to online servers. Players will then be granted access to the rare Tapu Koko.
However, players need to talk to the delivery person at the local Pokémon center in the game to get it moved. The rare Tapu Koko will then be added to the players' inventory.
Legendary Tapu Koko contains a full move set and also an item. These special creatures come at level 60 with the Electric Seed in hand.
These special seeds can increase the Pokémon's defense with any battle on Electric Terrain. Tapu Koko knows a variety of moves including Agility and Electro Ball, Discharge, and Nature's Madness.
The legendary Tapu Koko Pokémon giveaway is only available until Aug. 14. Players are encouraged to avail of it as soon as possible.
