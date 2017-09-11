'Pokemon Sun and Moon' anime to feature heartwarming reunions as Ash returns to Pallet Town

Misty and Brock returns in the upcoming episode of "Pokemon Sun and Moon." Pokemon Official YouTube Channel

The upcoming episodes of the animated series of "Pokemon Sun and Moon" will be featuring Ash Ketchum's return to his home region of Kanto. This will result to a number of reunions between Ash and some of his companions from older Pokemon anime, including trainers Misty, Brock, and his Pokemon Bulbasaur and Muk.

The first of the reunions is between Ash and long time travel buddies, water-type specialist Misty, and Pokemon Breeder Brock. Both will be making an appearance when the protagonist visits his home of Pallet Town for a school trip.

The special two-part episode will also show Ash and his classmates visiting the laboratory of Professor Oak, where many of Ash's Pokemon reside.

One of Ash's classic Pokemon, Muk, will be reuniting with its trainer. Shortly after catching Muk in the earlier days of the franchise, Ash was forced to quickly send it to Professor Oak's lab due to its stench permeating its PokeBall. Despite that, Ash has relied on Muk during a few important Pokemon League matches.

Muk appeared in the past during Ash's memorable battle against Jeanette Fisher and her overpowered Bellsprout, which was able to take out Pikachu with ease. The trainer called on Muk, whose size and sludge-like body enabled it to simply smother the overpowered Bellsprout into submission.

Also appearing after a long hiatus is Bulbasaur, one of the first Pokemon that Ash has ever caught. Except for Pikachu, Bulbasaur has stayed by the trainer's side longer than any of his original Pokemon lineup. However, it took a backseat in recent years to make room for the many new Pokemon that the franchise has introduced.

The trouble-making, hotheaded Pokemon, Jigglypuff will also be making a comeback, still sporting her marker microphone and looking for people to listen to her song.

The Kanto episodes will be airing on Sept. 14 and 21 in Japan.