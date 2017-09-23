'Pokemon Sun and Moon' anime gives update on Brock and Misty's respective family members and Pokemon gyms

Misty and Brock returns in the upcoming episode of "Pokemon Sun and Moon." YouTube/Pokemon Official Channel

The animated show "Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon" featured a very nostalgic reunion as protagonist Ash Ketchum reunited with his longtime travel buddies, Brock and Misty. The show also gave some news about the two trainers' respective family members and their Pokemon gyms.

In the new episode of the series, Ash asked Brock who the leader of the Pewter Gym is and Brock revealed that his younger brother, Forrest, now heads the gym. He added that Forrest is the one giving out the Boulder Badge to those who defeat him.

Fans would remember that Pokemon Breeder Brock used to be the gym leader of Pewter city. He was one of the very first gym leaders that Ash had to face early in his adventures as a Pokemon trainer.

Misty, who is the gym leader of Cerulean City, previously left her city with her three sisters as the gym leaders. She now revealed that the trio of sensational sisters, Daisy, Violet, and Lily, have already ditched the gym and are spending their time on a trip somewhere.

The episode is the first of Ash's two-episode return to his home region of Kanto and his hometown of Pallet. The episodes have recently aired in Japan but has yet to arrive in North America.

The two-part reunion reunites Ash with some familiar faces from the very first season of the anime. Ash will be visiting Professor Oak's laboratory with his friends from the Alola region as part of a school project. He will also be able to spend some time with his Pokemon in Professor Oak's laboratory.

The animated series is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and has aired almost a thousand episodes since its debut in 1997. The return of Brock and Misty is special as they have not been in the series for some time. Brock's last appearance was in episode 807, while Misty's last appearance was way back in episode 411.