'Pokemon Playhouse' launched for preschool kids

A promotional image for "Pokemon Playhouse" The Pokemon Company International website

A new Pokemon game aimed at molding the minds of preschoolers has been launched.

The app, called "Pokemon Playhouse," is from the Pokemon Company which is in charge of the licensing and marketing of the different Pokemon franchise. They also handle their own physical retail stores, game software, card games, etc. Unlike its cousin the augmented reality-based game "Pokemon Go," "Pokemon Playhouse" is a partnership between Niantic and Nintendo through the Pokemon Company. The latest game will not focus on finding, capturing, and battling Pokemons. Rather, it's filled with games and activities aimed at kids' ages three to five years old.

The young players can enjoy the game by taking care of their Pokemons in an activity called Pokemon Grooming or look for Pokemons in the night sky in Search the Stars game. Kids can also start activities with their Pokemon friends like starting a band, feeding them or taking them to a park. They can also solve puzzles, or do storytelling sessions.

Additionally, a human character who will play the game's guide will be with them throughout the different activities, to make it accessible and easier for young players. The company also revealed that the Pokemons in this game will have never-before-seen expressions for Pokemons such as Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Litter, and Snorlax.

The Pokemon Company also added that the new game is meant to introduce the Pokemon franchise to a younger audience and believes that it should be for all ages.

J.C. Smith, senior director of Consumer Marketing at The Pokemon Company International said in a statement that, "Playhouse offers our youngest fans the opportunity to explore the world of Pokemon in an environment made just for them. As the popularity of the Pokemon brand continues to grow, we're thrilled to launch the first-ever Pokemon preschool expression with 'Pokemon Playhouse', offering parents an age-appropriate and entertaining experience for the littlest Trainers in their family."

"Pokemon Playhouse" is available for both iOS and Android users.