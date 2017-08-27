'Pokemon Gold and Silver' limited edition boxes set for a U.K. and Japan release

The special edition boxes of "Pokémon Gold" and "Pokémon Silver." Twitter/@NintendoEurope

Pokémon fans are getting all kinds of treats this year, with the upcoming release of the "Pokken Tournament DX" on the Nintendo Switch next month, as well as the release of the "Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Pokémon Ultra Moon" on Nov. 17. However, it looks like Pokémon players in the UK and Japan are exceptionally lucky, as they can also get special boxed versions of the "Pokémon Gold and Silver," with the digital download codes for the games inside.

It was first announced by the official Twitter account of Nintendo Europe on Aug. 18, with the photos of what the packaging would look like along with the caption, "On 22/09, shiny packaged versions of #Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver containing a download code will be released in shops." So, aside from the download codes being available on the Nintendo eShop on Sept. 22, special collector's edition boxes of the game can also be up for grabs.

The same thing is set to happen in Japan, as confirmed by the Pokémon Company's official Japanese Twitter account, but theirs come with more freebies. Aside from the download code, the Japanese boxes will also contain special collector's editions of the "Pokémon Gold and Silver" wallcharts, magnets, and stickers.

The boxes' appearance is nostalgic, as they feature the original packaging of the game when it was released back in 2000 for Game Boy. Along with a shiny surface, the boxes' main features would be the games' mascots Pokémon, the Legendaries "Ho-Oh" and "Lugia."

According to Polygon, it is not known yet if the special edition boxes will also be available in the United States. They reached out to Nintendo for comment but have not heard anything yet as of report writing.

Last June, Nintendo announced the re-release of "Pokémon Gold" and "Pokémon Silver" on Nintendo 3DS Virtual Console this coming September. As confirmed by the company, the game would not be available for the Nintendo Switch.