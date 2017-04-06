'Pokémon Go' updates: Number of players decline; Easter event may launch earlier; game helps turn a suicide spot to 'happy place' in Japan

The augmented reality game "Pokémon GO" was a huge hit when it was released last summer after it attracted millions of players around the world. There are reports that the number of players have slowly declined over the months, currently noting about 80 percent decrease in the number of players from the original count.

In a report by comScore, "Pokémon GO" reached 28.5 million players in the United States a week after the game's launch. The numbers had decreased to about 20 million by the end of July 2016, and around 10 million by September 2016. During the holiday season, there were only about 5 million active players of the said title.

To avoid this, the game continues to have several events depending on the season. Earlier this year, generation 2 Pokémon was launched in order to attract more players. Last month, players were able to take part in the Water Festival in which they had the chance to catch Shiny Magikarp that can evolve to Red Gyarados.

These events contribute to occasional rise in the number of interested players going back to the game. With this, there are speculations that the "Pokémon GO" Easter event may be launched as early as this week. It is still uncertain what gimmick the upcoming event will be, but it is possible that the game may feature something about egg hunting or the eggs being easier to hatch.

Meanwhile, although a lot of people are slowly becoming disinterested in "Pokémon GO," the game helped turn one suicide spot in Japan to a more positive place.

Back then, the rocky cliff in Tojinbo along the Sea of Japan in Fukui Prefecture was a popular spot for people committing suicide. Now, people are starting to go to Tojinbo, not to harbor their depressed thoughts but to try catching some Pokémon, as the place has some of the most elusive creatures. In fact, in the first quarter of 2017, the suicide rate at the area was at a "steady zero."