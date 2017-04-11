'Pokémon GO' updates: Niantic hints at co-op game, thanks fans
Publisher Niantic hinted that a new co-op game may be coming to the augmented reality game "Pokémon GO."
In a thank-you letter published on Friday, Niantic first shared with fans its most recent accolade for "Pokémon GO," particularly, the Best Mobile and Handheld Game at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Games Awards.
The publisher also took the opportunity to thank the game's dedicated players for driving the momentum of the game, which resulted in several awards since its launch.
Some of these recognitions include Hottest Digital Obsession and Hottest Mobile Game from Adweek's Hot List, Innovation of the Year and Handheld/Mobile Game of the Year from Golden Joystick Awards, Best Mobile/Handheld Game and Best Family Game from The Game Awards, and Best Mobile/Handheld Game from The Game Developers Choice Awards, to name a few.
Niantic also recognized the "Pokémon GO" community, consisting of about 65 million active players around the world. The game publisher revealed that this is just the "beginning of the journey and there is still more to come."
Also, with spring arriving now, the publisher revealed that "players can look forward to all new cooperative social gameplay experiences in Pokémon GO." Niantic hinted that this new feature will encourage the Trainers to have more exciting reason "to get back into the sunshine."
Naturally, these statements prompted curious minds to learn more about what is coming for "Pokémon GO." Some data miners revealed that there were codes about "nearby raids" as well as updated gym features. Other data miners suggested "hungry Pokémon."
The news about enhanced gym features has been going around for quite some time now. However, it is still uncertain what "raids" and "hungry Pokémon" imply. There are those who believe that "raids" may mean a cooperative experience.
On the other hand, according to iDigitaltimes, the "hungry Pokémon" could be a new maintenance feature for Pokémon at gyms, where Trainers will surrender their food so that their strongest creatures can stay there.
More details will likely be shared soon.
