'Pokémon GO' updates: Nest Migration 18 begins

Earlier this week, there were predictions that the 18th Nest Migration of "Pokémon GO" would happen any time, given its two-week pattern. Now, it seems that the latest nest migration has already started, although it is still unclear which Pokémon characters are spawning.

On Wednesday, the 18th Nest Migration of "Pokémon GO" began even if the Winter Festival had just concluded. Players of the augmented reality game will have to explore their areas in order to figure out the Pokémon characters that are spawning. At the moment, it is difficult to predict which creatures are nesting because the characters are shuffled randomly ever since the 3rd Great Nest Migration.

A common way to check and share with other players which Pokémon creatures are spawning is through the use of Silph Road's Global Nest Atlas. On the other hand, for those who want to contribute faster to the said atlas may register a Reddit account with Silph Road. As for those who are inclined to unlucky nest changes, there are subreddit accounts specific to a city that can be browsed through.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the number of users of "Pokémon GO" has declined to about 80 percent ever since it was first launched. Just a week after its release last summer, there were 28.5 million players in the United States, according to comScore. However, the numbers started to decline slowly, reaching about 20 million by the end of July 2016 and around 10 million by September 2016. From the holiday season last year until the start of 2017, there have only been about 5 million active players of "Pokémon GO."

With this, Niantic continues to launch events for the game in order to keep the players interested. These events include constant nest migration changes and season-specific events such as the recently concluded Water Festival and the upcoming Easter event.