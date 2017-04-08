'Pokémon GO' updates: Easter event to happen soon? new patch now live

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Niantic Labs has been consistently holding an event to keep the players of "Pokémon GO" interested in the game. The upcoming Easter has caused many fanatics to expect an event, especially since the title has been suffering from a gradual drop of players.

"Pokémon GO" came out strong in the market when millions of players have downloaded the game from all over the world. However, after some time, it has been reported that a sudden drop of players has caused Niantic Labs to do something about the game. From a whopping 28.5 million of players, the numbers went down to about 5 million in just several months.

A data published by comScore shows that "Pokémon GO" reached its peak of popularity on July 13, 2016, with players' ages ranging from 18 to 34 years old. And while millions of players remain loyal, a significant drop of 85 percent was seen.

With the many events that Niantic Labs has presented so far for "Pokémon GO." It is no surprise that players are expecting an Easter event. News about the event sparked when company CEO John Hanke mentioned a "major update" at the London Game Festival.

Hanke said that the game developers are putting all their efforts for an improved "cooperative social outdoor play." His statement is said to be a hint of the rumored "Pokémon GO" Easter event.

Meanwhile, the latest update for "Pokémon GO" has already rolled out. The newest version, 1.31.0 for iOS and 0.61.0 for Android, carry a new feature that adds the Traditional Chinese language. Also, it has been announced that the Pokémon collection screen scroll bar has been improved.

There were also several bug fixes applied to the game. According to Heavy, "Pokémon GO" has not been given an update for more than two weeks. The previous one came out on March 21.

More about the update can be found on Niantic Labs' website.