'Pokémon GO' updates: Easter event to happen soon? new patch now live
Niantic Labs has been consistently holding an event to keep the players of "Pokémon GO" interested in the game. The upcoming Easter has caused many fanatics to expect an event, especially since the title has been suffering from a gradual drop of players.
"Pokémon GO" came out strong in the market when millions of players have downloaded the game from all over the world. However, after some time, it has been reported that a sudden drop of players has caused Niantic Labs to do something about the game. From a whopping 28.5 million of players, the numbers went down to about 5 million in just several months.
A data published by comScore shows that "Pokémon GO" reached its peak of popularity on July 13, 2016, with players' ages ranging from 18 to 34 years old. And while millions of players remain loyal, a significant drop of 85 percent was seen.
With the many events that Niantic Labs has presented so far for "Pokémon GO." It is no surprise that players are expecting an Easter event. News about the event sparked when company CEO John Hanke mentioned a "major update" at the London Game Festival.
Hanke said that the game developers are putting all their efforts for an improved "cooperative social outdoor play." His statement is said to be a hint of the rumored "Pokémon GO" Easter event.
Meanwhile, the latest update for "Pokémon GO" has already rolled out. The newest version, 1.31.0 for iOS and 0.61.0 for Android, carry a new feature that adds the Traditional Chinese language. Also, it has been announced that the Pokémon collection screen scroll bar has been improved.
There were also several bug fixes applied to the game. According to Heavy, "Pokémon GO" has not been given an update for more than two weeks. The previous one came out on March 21.
More about the update can be found on Niantic Labs' website.
-
Christian 'Fuller House' star Candace Cameron Bure strongly refutes accusation of 'homophobia'
Christian actress Candace Cameron Bure has strongly denied she is homophic after drag queen Bianca Del Rio described her as a 'homophobic Republican' on Instagram.
-
The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes
He's the Karate champion turned actor and when he speaks, he often uses the opportunity to talk about his own hero: Jesus Christ.
- New Bethel worship album 'Starlight' released today, with all female worship leaders
- Christy Wimber: I am worried because the charismatic church has no theology of suffering
- Delving deep into the darkness – how Holy Week helps us appreciate Easter...
- Honoring Christ's sacrifice: These three words will change your life forever
- Why are Christians taking to the streets and marching with Crosses, Palms - and Donkeys?
- WATCH: Gay Christian rock star Trey Pearson releases new music video 'showing the love of Jesus'
- Palm Sunday – How Jesus' Triumphant entry into Jerusalem turned the world on its head
- On being a gay man and a conservative Christian at the same time - why this theology can be a 'gift to the church'
- Concern grows as guaranteed Lottery funding for repairs to Christian and other places of worship is axed
- Church leaders urge prayer for victims and relatives of new terror attack in Sweden
- A Christian Aid view: It is time for world leaders to act to save the people of Syria
- World's Catholic population grows to 1.3 billion: Church surges in Africa amid priest shortage in Europe
- British DJ sentenced to jail in Tunisia for playing Islamic call to prayer in dance track
- Most Americans concerned about violence against Jews and Muslims
- West Jerusalem recognised as Israel's capital by Russia, in surprise statement