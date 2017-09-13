'Pokémon GO' update: Three new Legendary Pokémon now available

A promotional image for "Pokémon GO" Niantic

"Pokémon GO" keeps moving forward as the mobile game delivers new legendary Pokémon to its fans: Raikou, Entei and Suicune.

According to The Pokémon Company, the launch of the newly arrived Pokémon started last Aug. 31, appearing in different regions worldwide. The Electric-type Raikou is available in the America while the Fire-type Entei appears in Africa and Europe, and the Water-type Suicune is present in the Asia-Pacific region.

The three new Legendary Pokémon will show up for about a month in their designated places, and then they will transfer to the next region. "Pokémon GO" members must remember the dates of when the Legendary Pokémon rotate in the different regions: Sept. 30 and Oct. 31.

However, these Pokémon will appear in the game for a limited time only; they will be gone by Nov. 30.

In a Bloomberg interview, The Pokémon Company CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara announced that this is just the beginning. He said the game has accomplished just 10 percent of what the company and "Pokémon GO" developer Niantic plan to do in the future.

"We will have to include fundamental Pokémon experiences such as Pokémon trading and peer-to-peer battles, and other possibilities," he added.

The executive also talked about augmented reality, the technology that binds virtual imagery into real life. He said that this matches the vision of his company.

"Playing in a more realistic way should be possible," he suggested.

Ishihara also delved into the future of "Pokémon Go" as well as their new console, the Nintendo Switch.

"Pokémon Red" and "Pokémon Blue," games that debuted on the Nintendo Game Boy, started the "Pokémon" series. It then developed into a cartoon series and soon marked its name in popular culture.

"Pokémon GO," first revealed to the world via a Super Bowl advertisement in January 2016, is currently playable on Android and iOS devices.