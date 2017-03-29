'Pokémon GO' update problems: Players claim new update is full of bugs

Niantic has recently released the latest update for "Pokémon GO." However, apart from the new features added to the game, it seems the new update came with plenty of bugs too.

"Pokémon GO" players worldwide have been complaining that since the new update the game has been exhibiting various glitches. Instead of actively participating in the Water Festival event that came with the latest update, which increases spawning of Water-type Pokémon and gives users a chance to catch the rare Shiny Magikarp, players have now become frustrated as bugs have been affecting their gaming experience. According to a report on Inverse, the problems include "delayed actions, crashes, a busted low battery notification, a frozen blank screen, and an inability to connect at all to Pokémon GO Plus."

It has also been mentioned on Droid Report that double PokéStops are appearing randomly in the game since the release of the latest update. Players even claim that gyms and PokéStops do not load at all. While some people are able to solve the issues by restarting their mobile phones constantly, there are a lot of users who could not even play the game at all.

"Pokémon GO" news site Pokémon GO Hub has been keeping tab on the reported issues. There are available solutions, but only for a few of the issues. According to a post on the website, if players experience the Sightings tab randomly turning blank, players can "open and close the Journal to force reloading the Sightings tab." However, some of the issues recorded on Pokémon GO Hub do not have corresponding fixes.

Basically, no one else can provide a solution to all the bugs, so Niantic still needs to release a general bug fix.

This is not the first time that "Pokémon GO" fans have encountered bugs though. Last year, there was a problem with the game's tracking system, as well as with caught Pokémon characters randomly turning into other monsters. Niantic Labs has yet to release a statement regarding the current issue. Hopefully, they will roll out an update to fix the bugs soon.



