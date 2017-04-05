'Pokemon GO' update, news: New event to be announced for Easter?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

After the success of the recently concluded Water Festival, "Pokemon GO" users are already looking forward to hear a new event announcement right in time for Easter.

According to reports, there are rumors that developers from Niantic are possibly contemplating about the contents of the next special event for "Pokemon GO," including the same set of temporary bonuses that they will incorporate in the upcoming festival.

Reports claim that the game developers must add some of the in-demand bonuses to entice the players to participate in the upcoming event, including the double-XP, the half-distance Pokemon Buddy Candy bonuses, and the half-distance eggs bonuses.

The new event is also expected to introduce a brand-new Pokemon that will encourage players to join the search. It can also allow players to increase their spawn rates just like what they experienced when the Water Festival was held in March.

While Niantic has yet to make an announcement regarding the Easter event, other reports claim that an upcoming event will possibly happen since the game developer normally celebrates most of the major holidays, including Christmas and Halloween.

The announcement regarding a new event for "Pokemon GO" could help bring back the players that significantly dropped after its launch back in July 2016. This proved to be effective during the past Water Festival, where players reportedly caught more than 589 million Magikarp as confirmed by the game developer in the beginning of the month.

According to a customs analytics report from the data gathered from July to December 2016,claiming that the once popular mobile app game lost a lot of players rapidly. The game peaked at 28.5 million users upon its launch, but dropped to almost 20 million users before the end of July. By September, the report claimed that only 10 million users continue to actively play the game, and it fell even further this year.