'Pokemon GO' update news: Awesome new technology will be coming to app this fall

"Pokemon GO" will be receiving some radical improvements this fall, thanks to Apple. The app will be one of the first to utilize Apple's new ARKit augmented reality technology, giving the game a more realistic feel.

Apple unveiled the ARKit technology during its Worldwide Developers Conference keynote in the United States. The technology will allow for better motion tracking as well as improved lighting and scaling effects for augmented reality apps for the iPhone and iPad.

Once implemented, the app will no longer superimpose awkward sprites on your screen but will be more grounded and will cast realistic shadows. A firm release date has not yet been announced, but fans can expect to see some improvement this fall when iOS 11 goes live.

Of course, this update only applies to Apple users. However, Android users will also have something to look forward to in the next few months.

Aside from the new technology, the "Pokemon GO" Fire and Ice event will kick off in the same week as the Electronic Entertainment Expo, which will take place from June 13 to 15. The event is reported to give bonuses to Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws, as well as Curveballs and First Throws.

This means that players can drastically boost their experience by simply catching wild Pokemon. Also, as the event's name suggests, there will be an increase in both Fire-type and Ice-types for its duration.

Hatching eggs will also yield more experience points (XP), so this will be a nice time to wander in the neighborhood once again. To give trainers a reason to go out and hatch eggs, Lucky Eggs will available at 50 percent off in the in-game shop.

However, the most exciting news for "Pokemon GO" players are perhaps the hints from Niantic that legendary Pokemon might be coming this summer. This is according to the company's global product marketing lead, Archit Bhargava, who said in his acceptance speech for Best Mobile game of 2017 at the Webby Award that "This summer will be legendary."