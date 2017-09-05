'Pokemon GO' update: Mewtwo release preceded by GO Plus update and major changes

"Pokemon Go" announces the arrival of legendary Pokemon Mewtwo. The Pokémon Company International

Android and iOS device owners are sure to have a busier time "catching them all" as Niantic, the "Pokemon GO" developer, introduced a large update to the game complete with balance changes and revamps to the gameplay.

More importantly, the update also aims to resolve a glaring bug which causes the game to show players that they received less experience points (XP) than what they actually got from a Raid Battle whenever they use the Lucky Egg. Along with said bug fix, the update will also include the user interface, particularly the functionality of the collection screen and its search utility.

One of the most significant bug fixes is a solution for the problem where players are not able to use their last remaining Premier Ball for catching raid bosses.

The fans of the franchise, however, are still clamoring for a Mewtwo release date. Ever since the legendary Pokemon was showcased at the Yokohama Event in Japan back in Aug. 11, fans have been wanting an exact word from the developers on when they can do Legendary Raid Battles against Mewtwo.

The duration of Legendary Raids for the three Legendary Bird Pokemon, Moltres, Zapdos, and Articuno, however, reportedly had been extended until the end of August. This led some fans to conclude that the logical release for Mewtwo at the earliest should be early September so as to not overlap with the Legendary Raids for the three Legendary bird Pokemon.

There are still a lot of questions about Mewtwo that remain unanswered, particularly how the Mewtwo raid will work and how to participate in one. Niantic, however, announced, "To receive an invitation to participate in an Exclusive Raid Battle, Trainers must have successfully completed a raid recently, by defeating the Raid Boss, at the Gym where the Exclusive Raid Battle will be taking place."

This means that players who are already battling it out with the three Legendary Bird Pokemon will have their work cut out for them when Mewtwo finally arrives, albeit more easily than players who have not completed any raid battle recently.