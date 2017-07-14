'Pokémon GO' tips, tricks guide: How to evolve Eevee into Umbreon, Espeon, Vaporeon, Jolteon and Flareon

Ever since "Pokémon GO" premiered over a year ago, many more creatures have entered the foray for hunters to track down and capture. There are some though that are hard to get a hold of so the next best thing would be to evolve them.

Such Pokémon are Umbreon, Espeon, Vaporeon, Jolteon and Flareon, which are all hard to come by and acquire. The way to bag them is to evolve Eevee into them. In the older Pokémon games, Eevee could evolve into different types according to happiness and mood, special items, the moves in its inventory or the number of hours that have passed.

With the inclusion of "Pokémon GO" candy, the evolution of Pokémon has become easier. Therefore, the use of elemental stones to evolve Eevee into Flareon, Jolteon and Vaporeon has no longer become necessary.

The process to evolve Eevee into the prized Pokémon is by feeding it 25 Eevee candy. It will then turn into one of the five types of Pokémon at random.

There is a trick though that users have spotted which can make a player get the specific Pokémon that he or she wants. That is by renaming Eevee in any of these names: "Sakura" and it will evolve into Psychic-type Espeon, "Tamao" and it will evolve into Dark-type Umbreon, "Rainer" and it will evolve into Water-type Vaporeon, "Sparky" and it will evolve into lightning-type Jolteon, and "Pyro" to evolve into Fire-type Flareon.

The trick only works once for each evolution type so it's best to make sure that the Eevees have the best combat power (CP). Once the Eevee is renamed, quit and reload the app to check whether the name was replaced. Sometimes, the servers don't rename it immediately because of the occasional lag. However, once the name has indeed been replaced, evolve it by feeding it candy. It will soon change to the specific Pokémon that was chosen.

"Pokémon GO" developer Niantic is expected to add more features and new creatures very soon so expect more tips and tricks as the game evolves.