'Pokémon GO' tips, tricks, and cheats: How to make the most out of the Water Festival

The Water Festival is currently being celebrated in "Pokémon GO." This guide will help players make the most out of this event.

This week's event is a Water Festival, so it is only appropriate that the game will feature something special when players are near bodies of water, such as rivers, lakes, seas, and streams. They are more likely to catch water Pokémon around these areas, which will allow them to build up their Pokédex.

The biggest surprise offered by Niantic for "Pokémon GO" players in the recent patch was the integration of shiny Pokémon in the game. However, the only shiny Pokémon that are currently available in-game are shiny Magikarp and shiny Gyarados. However, it should be noted that these shiny Pokémon will appear with their normal colors on the map. Players will only discover that they have a golden Magikarp or a red Gyrados in their midst when they move on to the catch screen. The good news is that Magikarp has a high spawn rate, especially during the Water Festival, so finding these should not be too difficult.

Players will need to use a Curveball when they attempt to catch these. They must also max out their medals and use Razz Berries when needed. Using Great and Ultra Balls would be an advantage when catching the shiny Pokémon since these Pokéball variants will not let the creatures escape easily. If players are having trouble catching a red Gyrados, they can evolve their golden Magikarp into one. This can be done by collecting 400 Magikarp Pokémon Candies, either by walking a Magikarp Buddy or by catching the said Pokémon.

Players should also take advantage of the festival by visiting as many PokéStops as possible while the event is ongoing. This is because players will have the chance to catch more Pokémon near a Pokéstop. It is even possible for a player to catch a golden Magikarp while in the vicinity of a PokéStop.

The Water Festival started on March 22. It will end today, March 29, at 4 p.m. EDT.