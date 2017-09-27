'Pokemon GO' tips and tricks revisited

Pikachu and friends are always ready for adventure and Pokemon battles The Pokemon Company International website

Since its July 2016 release, "Pokemon GO" has since been either a hit or a miss. While many fans of both the game and the anime stay loyal to the mobile app, there are others who have stopped playing.

Bugs and issues were expected by game developers and players alike, which were fine for the first few months. However the following updates brought to the game made it almost a chore to do rather than a game to be played and enjoyed.

The Pokemon hunting craze may have died down, but it did not go anywhere. With previous updates finally adding Generation 2 Pokemon to the list, new events, battle raids and Gym systems have been set to call back former Pokemon trainers who suddenly chose to stop playing the game altogether.

New players of the game will find "Pokemon GO" very different from the ones they would usually play. Here are some tips and tricks for beginners and returning players alike.

Players can acquire Pikachu in the starter pack instead of the regular Charmander, Bulbasaur or Squirtle. Don't catch any of the three starter Pokemon when they spawn nearby. Simply walk away and wait for a Pikachu that will spawn and catch it.

For Eevee fans, players can activate an easter egg that will evolve the pokemon to the elemental evolution a player prefers. Activate this trick by inputting Rainer for Vaporeon, Sparky for Jolteon, Pyro for Flareon, Sakura for Espeon and Tamao for Umbreon.

Level up as fast as possible through bulk evolution. Catch a hundred or more Caterpies, drop a magic egg and evolve Pokemon as many as you can within the 30-minute window. Most players had 90 evolutions while having their XP maxed out.

In the summer 2017 update, Gym rework levels and prestige were dropped and the focus is on Motivation now. Gyms are also PokeStops that will give collectible and upgradable Gym Badges. New medals that are gym-related can be unlocked, and playing enough raids will let players catch up to Legendaries.