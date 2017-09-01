'Pokémon GO' tips and tricks: How to defeat the three new Legendary Pokémon

A screengrab from the "Pokemon GO" trailer. YouTube/Pokemon GO

"Pokémon GO" is adding three new Legendary Pokémon to the game, which means fans need to team up once again to defeat Raikou, Entei and Suicune.

To defeat these boss Pokémon, players should include in their team more Pokémon types that can defeat the specific Legendary Pokémon. In other words, players need to take advantage of the Legendary Pokémon's weaknesses.

Raikou is an Electric Pokémon, which means Ground and Rock-type Pokémon are best used against it. Entei being a Fire Pokémon means Water, Rock and Ground-type Pokémon are players' best bet to defeat them. Suicune, as a Water Pokémon, is weak against Electric and Grass-type Pokémon.

Players should also include Pokémon that have strong Charge Attacks since these are the moves that will most likely be used against the boss Pokémon.

When Niantic introduced limited edition Legendary Pokémon to the game, players have had to make groups of up to 20 people just to defeat one Legendary Pokémon.

The first set of Legendary Pokémon — Articuno, Moltres, Zapdos and Lugia — are leaving the game on Sept. 1, and three new ones are ready to take their place. There's a twist this time around, however, as only one Pokémon will appear in one region at a time, rotating at the end of the month.

From Aug. 31 to Sept. 30, Raikou will be available in the Americas, Entei in Europe and Asia, and Suicune in the Asia-Pacific region.

On Sept. 30 and then on Oct. 31, the three Pokémon will rotate, so they will all be available at least once in each region. This strategy allows Niantic to have only three Legendary Pokémon available, while also giving players enough time to try and catch them.

In Niantic's first attempt at releasing Legendary Pokémon, each character was available for only one week at a time, which forced players to find time for the raid — the hardship being that it is difficult to organize a team of players powerful enough to beat a Legendary Pokémon.