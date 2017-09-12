'Pokemon Go' tips and tricks: Easily catch Mewtwo and other raid bosses

The three legendary beast pokemon, can also be defeated by the top raid contender pokemon. Official "Pokémon Go" website)

With the release of the most powerful pokemon, Mewtwo in "Pokemon GO," trainers are now hard-pressed and scrambling to get a chance to battle and catch the prized legendary pokemon.

Players will be happy to hear that several tips and tricks in playing the game have already been documented to ease the monumental task of catching Mewtwo, in addition to other legendary raid pokemon, all while becoming a more efficient pokemon trainer.

Any long-time fan of Pokemon should know by now that Mewtwo has a capability of incapacitating most, if not all pokemon, with just a single hit. This is why, according to Slash Gear, the pokemon and the trainer fighting Mewtwo must know all of the legendary pokemon's moves before trying to fight it. This, paired with the right choice of pokemon, can give the player a fighting chance against Mewtwo.

Luckily, for "Pokemon GO" trainers who have been battling the three legendary bird pokemon in last month's raid, Mewtwo can also be defeated by more or less the same pokemon they have used to complete the raid. Reddit user torpedorunner listed the percentage of damage each of Mewtwo's attacks do to the top raid contender pokemon. Based on the list, pokemon Blissey, Lugia, Snorlax, Umbreon, Vaporeon, and Forretress will have the best chances of staying alive against Mewtwo's onslaught.

However, taking down Mewtwo before he does enough damage is a different story. This role is more suited to Tyranitar, which the website iMore dubs as the "Godzilla" of pokemon. Tyranitar's high damage and his "Double Dark" together with "Bite and Crunch" deal massive damage to psychic type pokemon like Mewtwo.

Tyranitar can also be used against Mewtwo defensively as he provides the best balance of damage and fortitude to last against Mewtwo, assuming of course that Tyranitar dodges Mewtwo's "Focus Blast" as that move takes away 131 percent of Tyranitar's health points.

As for the other raid pokemon, most notably the three legendary birds and the legendary dog pokemon, a combination of Tyranitar and an evolved Golem can make quick work of these legendary masters, provided that Tyranitar and Golem dodge the dangerous attacks.

It would be worth noting, however, that these strategies against Mewtwo and other raid pokemon would all go to waste without the proper pokeball, so players ought to make sure they have the right ones.