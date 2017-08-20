'Pokémon Go' tips and tricks 2017: How to get PokeCoins and make the best of raids

Raid Boss battles and new Gyms make up the latest Pokémon Go update Niantic Labs/Pokémon Go

"Pokémon Go" fans are still on quests to catch them all more than a year since the game was launched. Of course, the last year brought fans more ways to make the most out of the game, including tips and tricks to get more PokéCoins and defeat boss Pokémons in the new "Raid Bosses" feature.

PokéCoins are the game's premium currency, and acquiring them means either paying real money for them or interacting with Gyms. A recent game update, however, changed the way players can get PokéCoins from Gym interactions.

With this new update, players now need to spend 10 minutes in a Gym to get one PokéCoin. These earnings will now also be delivered automatically when the user's Pokémon has been removed from the Gym. There is also now a limit of 50 PokéCoins that can be collected each day.

Before the update, players received a flat rate of 10 PokéCoins per creature placed in a Gym, with a 21-hour cooling period for every cash out.

Another new update to the game is the addition of the "Raid Bosses" feature, where players team up to beat one boss Pokémon.

To beat a boss Pokémon, player teams should be built around the weakness of the opponent. Pokémons with the strongest Charge Attack should also be included in the team, since it is the move most effective against boss Pokémons. It is also important to note that Raid Boss Pokémon usually have ten times as much CP as normal Pokémon.

Raid Passes can be earned by fighting in Gyms. Users can hold only one Raid Pass at a time.

On Aug. 14, Niantic announced that Mewtwo will be arriving as a Raid Boss in Japan. As this is an Exclusive Raid Battle, players need an invitation to be able to fight Mewtwo. This means they should have completed a Raid recently at the Gym where the Exclusive Raid Battle with Mewtwo will take place.