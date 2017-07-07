'Pokémon GO' shiny new Pikachu rumors: 'Rare Pikachu' coming in July?
There is a rumor going around that "Pokémon GO" will unveil a new Shiny Pikachu early this month. This has caused fans to keep on the lookout for this rare Pokémon.
The rumor, apparently, stems from a report by SlashGear where it claims that the reveal of the Shiny Pikachu will be in line with the first anniversary of "Pokémon GO" in early July. It also lines up with what took place at ACM Siggraph, a computer graphics convention held every late June but extends into early July.
An email, apparently, was sent out to the Siggraph convention participants from its 2017 Conference Chair Jerome Solomon. It stated that "Niantic, Inc., the creator of Pokémon Go will release a rare Pikachu." There is a possibility that a Shiny Pikachu could be revealed but then, a "rare Pikachu" could mean other kinds of Pikachu, as explained by Pokémon GO Informer. It could be a dancing Pikachu, a spinning Pikachu, or it could just be exclusive to those attending the Siggraph convention.
It is true that the code for Shiny Pikachu is already in the game which is what prompted SlashGear to spark the rumors. However, the code for all other Shiny Pokémon, going back to the first two generations are also in the game. Therefore, the "Shiny" code could just be coming from those Pokémon from past generations.
Therefore, from the information that was gathered, the Shiny Pikachu rumor could go either way. SlashGear is neither wrong nor right, though fans hope that the rumor could still be true.
According to Eurogamer.net, the only Shiny Pokémon currently available are Magikarp and Gyarados. These can be caught at Pokémon Gold, Silver, and Crystal's Lake of Rage. Players can determine if they are Shiny if they display an alternate color in the battle and post-battle screens.
The truth to the Shiny Pikachu will come to light in early July.
-
Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz denies that Justin Bieber is paid to attend Australian gatherings
The Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz has denied that the evangelical church pays Justin Bieber to attend, after the world famous singer jetted in to an Australian Hillsong gathering for the third time in two years.
-
Exhilarating Spider-Man: Homecoming has an important lesson for Christian leaders
15 years, six movies and three different Spider-Men later, this is still a story about how a person's character is as important as their gifts.
- 'What I have taught with my lips I now seal with my blood': The life and martyr's death of Jan Hus
- A Monk's Tale: the Reformation musical comedy you didn't know you needed
- Is the tide finally about to turn for women in leadership in evangelical churches?
- Playmobil Martin Luther is a hit – new Youtube animation brings the Reformation to life
- 'A Christian brother and friend': tribute to the late Gordon Wilson
- Exhilarating Spider-Man: Homecoming has an important lesson for Christian leaders
- The Parable of the Tennis: Wimbledon church raises thousands of pounds from car park charges
- Why Christians should thank God for 'Broken'
- Exorcism is a 'booming industry' in the UK, mental health experts warn
- Nigerian Christian pastor forgives machete attackers
- Cyprus reunification talks collapse, UN chief 'very sorry'
- Swedish Prime Minister vows to force all priests to perform same-sex marriages even if it goes against their conscience
- Far-right activists charter ship to block the rescue of desperate Mediterranean migrants
- President Donald Trump has given 'hope' to desperate parents of baby Charlie Gard
- Three Iranian Christians get 10 years in jail for 'illegal' church activity