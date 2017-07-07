'Pokémon GO' shiny new Pikachu rumors: 'Rare Pikachu' coming in July?

There is a rumor going around that "Pokémon GO" will unveil a new Shiny Pikachu early this month. This has caused fans to keep on the lookout for this rare Pokémon.

The rumor, apparently, stems from a report by SlashGear where it claims that the reveal of the Shiny Pikachu will be in line with the first anniversary of "Pokémon GO" in early July. It also lines up with what took place at ACM Siggraph, a computer graphics convention held every late June but extends into early July.

An email, apparently, was sent out to the Siggraph convention participants from its 2017 Conference Chair Jerome Solomon. It stated that "Niantic, Inc., the creator of Pokémon Go will release a rare Pikachu." There is a possibility that a Shiny Pikachu could be revealed but then, a "rare Pikachu" could mean other kinds of Pikachu, as explained by Pokémon GO Informer. It could be a dancing Pikachu, a spinning Pikachu, or it could just be exclusive to those attending the Siggraph convention.

It is true that the code for Shiny Pikachu is already in the game which is what prompted SlashGear to spark the rumors. However, the code for all other Shiny Pokémon, going back to the first two generations are also in the game. Therefore, the "Shiny" code could just be coming from those Pokémon from past generations.

Therefore, from the information that was gathered, the Shiny Pikachu rumor could go either way. SlashGear is neither wrong nor right, though fans hope that the rumor could still be true.

According to Eurogamer.net, the only Shiny Pokémon currently available are Magikarp and Gyarados. These can be caught at Pokémon Gold, Silver, and Crystal's Lake of Rage. Players can determine if they are Shiny if they display an alternate color in the battle and post-battle screens.

The truth to the Shiny Pikachu will come to light in early July.