'Pokémon GO' servers down, Niantic works to resolve issue

A promotional image of Legendary Pokémon Raikou, Entei and Suicune. Instagram/PokemonGoApp

"Pokémon GO" players were disappointed when they weren't able to login to their accounts on Tuesday, Sept. 26 because the game's servers went down. Developer Niantic reassured their users that they were working on solving the issue.

According to GameSpot, Niantic reassured "Pokémon GO" players that they were doing their best to have the system go back running normally again. The developer posted an update on their Twitter account with a lot of gamers concerned on what was going on.

To calm their loyal subscribers down, the company said, "We're investigating an issue which is preventing Trainers from logging in. Thank you for your patience as we look into this issue."

They posted this after a lot of players from all over the world had been tweeting them that they could not go online in the app.

The company didn't give an exact time as to when their service would come back but they assured their subscribers that they would deal with this as soon as possible. The good news is that by Tuesday night, the issue had been resolved.

The issues preventing Trainers from signing into Pokémon GO have been resolved. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/w6PV6F3cEd — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) September 27, 2017

Meanwhile, according to Dot Sports, "Pokémon GO's" Equinox event is now live and it gives away huge rewards such as Stardust, triple XP and other freebies, which are offered for a limited for subscribers.

This event is also something that "Pokémon GO" players take seriously because it gives them a chance to catch one of the three Legendary Pokémon: Entei, Raikou and Suicune. They will be available to catch until Saturday, Sept. 30.

"Pokémon GO" is an augmented reality mobile game that is free to play for Android and iOS devices.