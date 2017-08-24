'Pokemon Go' patch data reveals names of unreleased generation 3 Pokemon

Data on the latest patch of "Pokemon Go" revealed unreleased third generation Pokemon. YouTube/The Official Pokémon YouTube Channel

After unveiling the first batch of legendary Pokemon, Niantic's "Pokemon Go" seems to be getting ready to roll out the next generation of collectible monsters. Data miners have discovered that the latest patch released for the game already includes the names of the 135 species of Pokemon found in the third generation.

The discovery was made by a community of Pokemon fans called The Silph Road, who scrutinized the new patch's data. The inclusion of the new Pokemon names is most likely a sign that the game will be introducing the third generation Pokemon soon, as this also happened just before the release of second generation Pokemon.

There are many fans of the highly acclaimed console games "Pokemon Ruby" and "Sapphire," where the generation three Pokemon originated. This generation introduced many unique and powerful Pokemon found in the Hoenn region that are very competitive when it comes to battling.

"Pokemon Go" fans will surely be looking forward to collecting their new Pokemon from this generation, including the likes of Swampert, Salamence, Gardevoir, and Metagross. Once the third generation update goes live, there will be a total of more than 380 Pokemon in the game and it will surely be more popular than ever.

For now, the patch only included the names, and lacked the audio data and move sets needed for the Pokemon to be playable. The Silph Road also discovered a number of upcoming features. They found that there will be a new super incubator which will allow trainers to hatch eggs at a faster rate compared to a standard incubator. Currently, it is not yet known whether this new item will be available for purchase or as a reward only.

There is also an indication in the patch that future updates on the exclusive raid mechanic will be implemented in roll out changes in raid timers and spawn timers.