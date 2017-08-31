'Pokémon GO' news: Mobile app sparks new trend in video games

A photo of a "Pokémon GO" player trying to catch a wild Pokémon in public. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Mobile game "Pokémon GO" has been perceived to be the definitive spark of change that players can expect from video games in the future. The "go out and play" game style has been replicated by other companies and could see a spike in popularity in the coming years.

Even with "Pokémon GO" doing a rapid succession of releases for their raid battles and legendary Pokémon, developer Niantic is still constantly working on improving the overall gameplay. This is unsurprising given the relatively new concept of the game's grand scheme mechanics that pushes players to go out of their homes to truly enjoy the game.

Despite the disappointment from fans, they have still been giving the game a chance to see what else Niantic can come up with to make the experience better for everyone — much like what other companies are trying to do with their own titles.

Rolling Stone has expressed their speculation about the nature of these games. They discussed the Come Out & Play Festival, which is a yearly event that encourages video game enthusiasts to check out the latest games that require them to go out in public.

The publication also expressed fascination with "games that can be played by large groups of people, especially ones that can be played in the same space."

The event took place on the streets of Brooklyn, New York on Friday, Aug. 24.

Come Out & Play has been making video games aimed to marry the experience of playing while being present in the real world. Their website suggests that there are constantly new games that are being put out of the same nature.

This probably means that the organization is still in its early experimental stage to have an idea of what works for their target market and what does not. Fresh ideas are always in abundance, especially in a new endeavor such as this.

"Pokémon GO" may have just decidedly started a new trend in video gaming and it is only a matter of time before we see clones of it sooner rather than later.