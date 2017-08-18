Entertainment
'Pokemon Go' news: Legendary Mewtwo now obtainable via new Exclusive Raid feature

Leovic Arceta

"Pokemon Go" announces the arrival of legendary Pokemon Mewtwo.The Pokémon Company International

Another rare and powerful Pokemon has been added to the list of monsters that players will be looking to collect as "Pokemon Go" recently announced that the next legendary Pokemon, Mewtwo, is now obtainable via the new Exclusive Raid mechanic in the game.

Game developer Niantic announced the news on its website Monday, saying players will have the opportunity to battle and catch Mewtwo with the new Exclusive Raid Battle feature. The latest feature is similar to the existing Raid Battles, except players will be invited to join the Exclusive Raid Battle.

In order to receive an invitation, players must have successfully defeated a Raid Boss at the Gym where the Exclusive Raid Battle will be taking place. Players will be given the invitation in advance, with information including the location and the time of the raid. This will give players ample time to coordinate with other players before taking on the powerful raid boss.

The powerful Psychic type Pokemon recently debuted during the "Pokemon Stadium" live event that was held in Yokohama, Japan. Players who attended the gathering were able to fight and capture the legendary Pokemon as part of the event's finale.

The festivities in the Yokohama Stadium largely went according to plan, unlike the disastrous "Pokemon Go Fest" in Chicago last month. Niantic made sure that players did not leave the event empty-handed by giving the monster a 100 percent catch rate after defeating it.

With Mewtwo's arrival, only one from the original 151 Pokemon has yet to appear in "Pokemon Go." The elusive legendary Pokemon, Mew, who was the basis for the creation of Mewtwo, has not yet appeared.

Almost two years ago, Mewtwo, who is one of the series' most well-known antagonists, was famously featured on a trailer that was released when "Pokemon Go" was announced. The trailer depicted crowds of trainers battling Mewtwo in Times Square.

