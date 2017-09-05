'Pokemon Go' needs an update due to the many bugs gamers are experiencing

People play "Pokemon Go"in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. Reuters/Sai Serkan

"Pokemon Go," one of the most popular mobile gaming apps for both iOS and Android device, is currently experiencing a lot of bugs and glitches, and gamers are starting to be disappointed. These bugs are preventing them from catching the Pokemon that they are supposed to catch.

According to Comicbook, "Pokemon Go" gamers are frustrated on the fact that they are not able to catch the legendary Pokemon because of the glitches that the app has and they are paying money for it. This all started when the developers added the Legendary Raids feature of the game in July.

Gamers would have to use a Premier Ball in order to catch the Raid Boss. The common problem that gamers are facing is the difficulty for them to catch the said character using the last Premier Ball. It was not an issue until a lot of these subscribers started posting videos online of the 99.9 percent success rate when it comes to dealing with the escape of the Magikarp Raid Boss.

After that, the issue no longer became a theory for gamers, especially when Niantic confirmed that the game indeed has a bug problem. The company took responsibility for the said issue that they gave gamers an additional Premier Ball each time there is an Raid Boss catch situation.

It was a good temporary damage control to keep their customers happy, but gamers would still want the whole bug problem to be addressed soon since they are spending money for it. Despite of this issue, many still think that"Pokemon Go" as among those that have set the future of video games.

Augmented reality type of games are encouraging people to do things outdoors than just play a video game in their couch. This also promotes staying active, which then results to giving people a healthier lifestyle compared to any typical living room video game.