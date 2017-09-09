'Pokemon GO' Mewtwo updates: New raid boss now available

"Pokemon Go" announces the arrival of legendary Pokemon Mewtwo. The Pokémon Company International

Fans of the Pokemon franchise should now be in urgent need to polish their best masterball as the Mewtwo raid boss update for "Pokemon GO" is now live and available.

At the moment, Mewtwo, the most powerful Pokemon in "Pokemon GO," is prowling the metropolitan areas of the world. The only way to fight and catch the Pokemon is through an Exclusive Raid.

Developer Niantic, the folks behind "Pokemon GO," are reportedly sending out "EX Raid" (Exclusive Raid) invites to select players for access to a battle with Mewtwo and a chance to capture this exclusive character. Since Mewtwo is hailed as the most powerful Pokemon right now for the android game, fans were ecstatic that Niantic made good on its promise of an early September release of Mewtwo.

It is worth noting that, as of now, only players who have completed a Raid from a specific gym are getting passes for the Mewtwo Exclusive Raid. This means that Niantic also made good on its announcement that Mewtwo will be available only to the people who have recently completed a Raid, with "recently" being within the last 48 hours since the player won a Raid as confirmed by Slash Gear.

Currently, there is no other way to acquire a pass for the Exclusive Mewtwo Raid other than playing and winning tons of Raids with other players, particularly in highly populated areas, as Raids in those areas are easier to win.

Players wanting to achieve immense repute by battling Mewtwo alone are likely going to have a difficult time as the "EX" level Pokemon cannot be taken down solo, and it would take at least a group of six to have a shot against the godly Pokemon.

There has already been a first encounter since the Mewtwo EX Raid update was released for "Pokemon GO." The encounter, as confirmed by "Pokemon GO" livestreamer Gamewith, happened in Japan. Sadly, the lucky (or rather unlucky) livestreamers failed in their attempt to capture Mewtwo.

Players need not worry about the failed first attempt as the said encounter was part of the testing by Niantic. As such, improvements are sure to be underway, and these adjustments may make Mewtwo more attainable.

The newest update for "Pokemon GO" is out now and available for compatible Android and iOS devices.