'Pokemon GO' Legendary update: Legendary raids can catch Legendary Pokemon; possible release in a few days

It has long been rumored that the incredibly powerful Legendary Pokemon are coming to "Pokemon GO." More signs suggest that these rare Pokemon are coming to the game a lot sooner than what fans might expect.

Niantic Labs, the one responsible for creating the popular game, has not given any comment with regard to a possible release date or if the Legendary Pokemon are coming at all. However, there are a few reasons as to why these Pokemon are coming very soon.

As everyone who plays the game, or is a fan of Pokemon general, Legendary Pokemon are the very rare and extremely powerful kinds as seen from the original games. Unfortunately, since the release of "Pokemon GO," not one Legendary Pokemon could be found on the game, even if Niantic Labs has continued to add new creatures from the second generation on the roster.

Niantic may just be saving their comments for when they might reveal the release of the Legendaries at the first Pokemon GO Fest event at the Chicago Grant Park on July 22, which is a few days from now. Around 20,000 players are expected to attend the event and hopefully experience the release of Legendary Pokemon firsthand during the event's "Mystery Challenge" as well as the "Ultimate Gym."

Apart from the Legendary Pokemon, the rare second generation Pokemon are also expected to appear in the raids during the challenge. Players will get a chance to catch these Pokemon, which include Raikou, Entei, and Suicune.

While the release of the much-requested type of Pokemon may be good, there are a few downsides that should be expected, according to Eurogamer. First, players must acquire a Legendary Raid ticket, which means doing a lot of normal raids to be able to get one. Second, players will have to act fast in finding a Legendary Gym.

The third downside to this is that players cannot leave any Legendary Pokemon to guard a gym because it might upset the balance of the game. The upside to this is that even just catching one or two Legendary Pokemon can already significantly boost a player's attack strength.