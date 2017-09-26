Entertainment
Three Texas churches damaged in Hurricane Harvey sue federal agency over refusal to provide relief ...
Church in Wales elects John Davies as its new Archbishop
Why Pope Francis needs all the prayers he can get as he visits Colombia, rife with poverty, ...
Church of England bishops join calls for end to indefinite migrant detention
Why violence will never be the remedy for our conflict
How threats over a movie about the last tsar show conservative Christians' growing influence on ...
PMQs with Christian Today: Theresa May refuses to back Christian MP's hunger bill
What does the Bible say about the North Korea crisis?
Tory favourite Rees-Mogg says he opposes same sex marriage and abortion in all circumstances – ...
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi: Fake news is helping Rohingya terrorists

'Pokemon GO' launches new Pokemon; how to battle the boss?

Miguel Lauresta

Promotional image for "Pokemon GO"Facebook/PokemonGO

"Pokemon GO," the location-based augmented reality mobile game developed by Niantic has recently introduced Raid Bosses. This allows a group of players to band together and go up against one boss Pokemon for a very limited time period.

Niantic also revealed that Legendary Pokemon will be arriving in "Pokemon GO" and that they will only be available for a short period of time. They also announced on their blog that Legendary Pokemon Raikou, Entei, and Suicune will be arriving in the game through Raid Battles. The mobile game company also released the schedule on when to catch these Legendary Pokemon.

Raikou has been available for players in the Americas from Aug. 31 until Sept. 30. During the same period, Entei has been accessible to gamers in Europe and Africa and Suicune to those based in Asia/Pacific. The Legendary Pokemon will switch locations for two more times once Sept. 30 hits to allow players to catch all three of them wherever they may be.

Niantic is also launching a new Raid system which they call the EX Raid Battle, formerly known as the Exclusive Raid Battle. The company has sent out invites for selected trainers to try out the new system.

For the players who will be going up against Raid Boss Pokemon, it's essential that they form their team around its weakness. Make sure to use the Pokemon with the strongest Charge Attack since it will be the main hitter against the Boss Pokemon. Raid Passes can be obtained through fighting in a Gym, and players can only hold one Raid Pass at a time. Once the Raid Pass is used, this will give the player access to the available Raids for the hour it takes place.

According to Apptopia a mobile app research firm, there are approximately 60 million users who play "Pokemon GO" each month and 12 million new users signing on each day.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY