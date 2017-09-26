'Pokemon GO' launches new Pokemon; how to battle the boss?

Promotional image for "Pokemon GO" Facebook/PokemonGO

"Pokemon GO," the location-based augmented reality mobile game developed by Niantic has recently introduced Raid Bosses. This allows a group of players to band together and go up against one boss Pokemon for a very limited time period.

Niantic also revealed that Legendary Pokemon will be arriving in "Pokemon GO" and that they will only be available for a short period of time. They also announced on their blog that Legendary Pokemon Raikou, Entei, and Suicune will be arriving in the game through Raid Battles. The mobile game company also released the schedule on when to catch these Legendary Pokemon.

Raikou has been available for players in the Americas from Aug. 31 until Sept. 30. During the same period, Entei has been accessible to gamers in Europe and Africa and Suicune to those based in Asia/Pacific. The Legendary Pokemon will switch locations for two more times once Sept. 30 hits to allow players to catch all three of them wherever they may be.

Niantic is also launching a new Raid system which they call the EX Raid Battle, formerly known as the Exclusive Raid Battle. The company has sent out invites for selected trainers to try out the new system.

For the players who will be going up against Raid Boss Pokemon, it's essential that they form their team around its weakness. Make sure to use the Pokemon with the strongest Charge Attack since it will be the main hitter against the Boss Pokemon. Raid Passes can be obtained through fighting in a Gym, and players can only hold one Raid Pass at a time. Once the Raid Pass is used, this will give the player access to the available Raids for the hour it takes place.

According to Apptopia a mobile app research firm, there are approximately 60 million users who play "Pokemon GO" each month and 12 million new users signing on each day.