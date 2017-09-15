'Pokemon GO' latest news: Some EX raids; Mewtwo raids to take place near Sprint stores

Mewtwo is up for catching in "Pokemon GO" Twitter/PokemonGoApp

Fans of "Pokemon GO" continuously wait for its updates as well as other Pokemon that game developers would bring into the game. Recently, there have been some reports regarding the new EX raids as well as raids for Mewtwo, which will take place at a particular store.

The EX raids are among the newest additions that Niantic brought into the popular game. In a subreddit thread titled TheSilphRoad, some players shared that invites for the EX raids are being handed out where they live. Those invites also happen to be held at Gyms that are near Sprint stores. This also follows the reports of the EX raids taking place at Sprint stores all over the U.S. as well.

It does make a casual player of the game wonder as to why those EX raids are going to be held near Sprint stores. It is definitely due to Sprint's connection to "Pokemon GO." However, fans know that the brand is a sponsor of the game, so it is quite understandable that the developers would gear business towards their partner through the raids.

It is still unclear as to how many invites for EX raids will be handed out. Nevertheless, those who have not gotten an invite should still hope to secure one. These EX raids are expected to be more available in the near future, possibly in more Gyms as well. As to how many invites for the raids will be handed out, it is likely that Niantic is currently testing these out but players should still look forward to it.

Along with these new raids come some new Pokemon, and what Pokemon is it this time? The answer is: Mewtwo. So, those who are lucky enough to get an invite can participate at the nearest Sprint store to get their hands on the new Pokemon.

Players who have previously succeeded a raid can be able to secure an invite, but as previously mentioned, expect more invites to be made available later on.