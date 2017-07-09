'Pokémon GO' glitch: Gym Pokémon caught in limbo

A new glitch in "Pokémon GO" has just been reported recently and players have taken to social media to express their concerns over it. This comes after the Gym updates that were applied back in June.

Apparently, when players submit their Pokémon to a Pokémon Gym to defend the place, their Pokémon is suddenly locked away. Players assume that their Pokémon is just standing by at the gym but upon checking, it is not there at all.

With the glitch, an error message will usually appear when players add their Pokémon to the Gym. The Pokémon, strangely, will not appear at the gym, but it will show up on the Pokémon's page as a Gym defender. Aside from this, the Pokémon will not appear on the Gym badge.

This will lead players to think that their Pokémon is caught in a glitch or in a state of limbo. Players cannot get the Pokémon back nor can they remove it. Other Pokémon cannot defeat it because it's not there. Oddly enough, players can add other defenders to the Gym and receive coins. Once it's defeated, it will be returned to the players. However, this does not help the Pokémon caught in the glitch. It is stuck in between the ether, never to be heard from again.

This glitch will not happen when participating in a Pokémon RAID Boss Battle. It was initially thought that taking part in the RAID battle had something to do with the error. Apparently not, as reported by some players.

The Pokémon Gym defect has been reported by Reddit posters as a public service message to other players to avoid making the same mistake.

"Pokémon GO" developers Niantic will have their hands full trying to figure out a fix for this glitch. Niantic has not posted an official response regarding the Gym glitch.