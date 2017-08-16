'Pokemon Go' generation 3 update may not be released until next year

"Pokemon Go" promotional photo. The Pokémon Company International website

While Niantic's "Pokemon Go" just finished releasing its first batch of legendary Pokemon. Fans are already looking forward to the arrival of more Pokemon, including those included in the third generation of the Pokemon games.

Although Niantic has not made any announcements about the generation three update, website Mic.com figures that the company may be looking at a yearly release of new generations since a seven month interval, which will peg the new generation release on September, seems impossible at this point.

After its successful launch in July 2016, it took the game seven months to expand the PokeDex and add 80 new Pokemon from the second generation games "Pokemon Gold" and "Pokemon Silver." Since then, the company has been busy making improvements to the game, like overhauling the gym system and implementing updates on the raid mechanic.

The massively successful game also recently introduced the legendary birds Lugia, Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltress into the game via limited time events, which ended Monday.

Additionally, the game experienced several problems like the disastrous live event "Pokemon Go Fest" in Chicago, which prompted attendees to file a lawsuit against the company. Niantic ultimately opted to delay other live events in Europe as a result of the "Pokemon Go Fest" failure.

Once the third generation creatures from the games "Pokemon Ruby" and "Pokemon Sapphire" arrive, players around the globe will be given access to a host of new monsters to collect and battle with. The reliance on a few powerful Pokemon like Dragonite and Tyranitar will be reduced, as generation three offers a number of powerful options from different types, like the Electric-immune Water-type Pokemon Swampert, the offensive Psychic type Gardevoir, and the all-around Dragon Salamance.

New legendary Pokemon from that generation will also be expected, including the weather-affecting trio of Groudon, Kyogre, and Rayquaza.