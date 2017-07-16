'Pokemon GO' Gen 3 release date rumors: Is July the month?
When the much-talked-about "Pokemon GO" Gen 3 pokemon are coming continue to be anybody's guess. However, there is one speculation suggesting that "Pokemon GO" Gen 3 release might come as early as July 22, when gamers are expected to converge in Chicago for the Pokemon Go Fest 2017.
According to Inquisitr, the timing is similar to when Niantic released "Pokemon GO" Gen 2, which came out about seven months after the game was launched last year. Based on this information, Inquisitr stated that if it took more or less six months to develop Gen 2, then it may have taken Niantic the same amount of time to come up with Gen 3. Under that premise, July might just be the month when the millions of fans of the game will see the arrival of the Gen 3 pokemon.
Nevertheless, without an official announcement from Niantic, everything is speculative at best. Even Niantic chief executive officer and founder John Hanke did not specifically mention the "Pokemon GO" Gen 3 release when he recently had a short anniversary interview with CNET.
In the CNET interview, Hanke said that the immediate plan of the company is to build on the gyms and raid features. The closest thing that could tie Inquisitr's speculation to Niantic's plans is Hanke's revelation of what to expect for Pokemon GO Fest.
"Our focus for the duration of the summer is really around taking the gyms and raid feature we just launched and expanding on that with large events. We have a plan for Chicago [Niantic's Pokemon Go Fest] which will allow people at the event and outside of the event to play together in interesting ways," Hanke said.
With that, players can expect Pokemon GO to have additional social interaction features in the immediate feature. What could really excite players, though, are the player vs. player battles that are also on the horizon. "(Y)es, player vs. player battling and trading are things that we're looking at as next features. We haven't locked anything on that front yet, but those are things we've talked about before that are top of mind as things we might do next," Hanke stated.
-
Antisemitism and musicians row: Now Christian evangelical calls for boycott of Roger Waters concert
An American evangelical Christian leader is calling for a boycott and picket of a concert starring the former Pink Floyd rock artist Roger Waters in Miami this evening.
-
If kids won't go to the Bible, how can we make the Bible go to them?
The success of Scripture Union's Christian app, Guardians of Ancora, highlights the importance of digital engagement of the Bible, particularly for children and young adults who are reported as drifting from faith and from the church.
- Which part is which in the 'body' of Christ?
- Check your shibboleth: Why we can't just kick out people we disagree with
- One of the most influential Church leaders of Victorian England: Why John Keble matters today
- When Christians fall out: 9 Bible verses about unity
- How to survive a Christian festival
- Farewell, Eugene Peterson? Why evangelicals can do better than start a heresy hunt over gay marriage
- Do short sermons fail to do justice to the Bible?
- If kids won't go to the Bible, how can we make the Bible go to them?
- US pastor and wife whose sons were killed in 2015 car accident blessed with two baby twin boys
- Archaeologist uncovers proof that vineyard recorded in Old Testament actually existed
- Shaman who once channeled dark powers is now a follower of Jesus after 'man in white' saves her from brink of death
- Muslim refugee embraces Jesus on his deathbed after Christian aid worker kept his promise
- Ex-Marine turned missionary rescues baby boy from clutches of ISIS after parents were gunned down trying to flee Mosul
- As churches shut down summer activities, Berlin 'dismayed and furious' over murder of German women in Egypt
- How a Christian charity is reaching out to thousands in desperate need in Mosul