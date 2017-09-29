'Pokémon GO' experiences worldwide outage due to server issue

A promotional image for "Pokémon GO." Instagram/PokemonGoApp

All "Pokémon GO" related activities have been stopped following the servers of the popular mobile game going.

Reports of players from around the world having trouble going online in the game have surfaced. Game developer Niantic consequently confirmed the various reports and releasing a statement on Twitter, saying, "We're investigating an issue which is preventing trainers from logging in. Thank you for your patience as we look into this issue."

With all the players affected, it seems that the outage is tied to the game itself. Other previous login issues were caused by a Pokémon Trainer Club server outage and not an actual problem with "Pokémon GO's" servers. This recent outage, however, seems to have been caused by a large amount of traffic.

Other players have said that they can now go online, although it is apparently not the case for everyone.

Niantic did not provide a timeline for how quickly they can fix the issue but will be working diligently to get it resolved. This major outage on the servers hearkens back to the time when the app was recently launched; outages started happening frequently due to a lot of players logging in because of the game's popularity.

A limited-time event is currently ongoing in the game and it will run until Oct. 2. This is the game developer's way of celebrating the autumn season with new adventures.

The event also gives players the chance to earn double stardust and triple XP. Both of these bonuses can only be acquired through the event and the triple XP is considered to be a major bonus upon discovering a brand-new Pokémon for the first time.

Another current "Pokémon GO" event is the battle to get Legendary Pokémon. The three Legendary Pokémon — Raikou, Entei and Suicune — will each travel to different parts of the world starting Sept. 30.

Following the unfortunate incident, Niantic has decided to extend the event by 24 hours.

Update: The issue has been fixed and the game is back to its working state.