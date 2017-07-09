'Pokémon GO' evolution tips, tricks update: How to evolve Tyrogue into Hitmontop, Hitmonlee and Hitmonchan

It's been a year since "Pokémon GO" was launched. After plenty of updates and fixes, fans are now able to appreciate its speed and efficiency.

For the new players who want to try out this game as well as the seasoned ones, here are some tips and tricks that have helped players move up to the next level.

There are many new Pokémon that have been added to the game. Some of the more popular ones — but hard to get — are Hitmontop, Hitmonlee and Hitmonchan. Unfortunately, these Pokémon are rarely seen in the wild; therefore, the best option is to evolve into them by using Tyrogue.

First of all, players will be able to get a Tyrogue by hatching a 5 km Egg. Keep on hatching them until one emerges. Once Tyrogue is hatched, players can evolve them into Hitmontop, Hitmonlee and Hitmonchan.

These pocket creatures are created depending on the stats. If Attack is higher than other stats, Tyrogue evolves into Hitmonlee. If Defence is higher than other stats, Tyrogue evolves into Hitmonchan. If Stamina/HP is higher than other stats, Tyrogue evolves into Hitmontop.

If all stats are the same, evolution will be random. If two stats are the same, the game will choose between the two possible evolutions. This is based on players' experiences with Tyrogue's stats.

"Pokémon GO" also added a new feature to the game and these are Raid Battles at gyms. These are not ordinary gym battles. Every few hours, a giant egg will appear over select gyms and when it hatches, super powerful Pokémon will appear such as the 25,000 CP Tyranitar. It would take more than one player to defeat these kinds of Pokémon; therefore, players are encouraged to band together to defeat them and get more rewards.

Technical Machines (TM) are rewarded when players beat raid bosses. TMs give players the option to change their Pokémon's attacks. A list of the best moves has been compiled to help players modify their attacks. Charged TM for example will upgrade the charged attack while a quick TM will modify the fast attack. It would be important to note that after using a TM, the next attack can't be chosen.

"Pokémon GO" developer Niantic is sure to add more features very soon so expect more tips and tricks as the game evolves.