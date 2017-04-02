Entertainment
'Pokémon GO' Eevee Evolution Guide 2017: How to capture the elusive Eevee

Shiena Bernardino Reporter

Promotional photo for Niantic's "Pokemon GO"Facebook/PokemonGO

After the introduction of the numerous Eevee evolution types on "Pokémon GO" during the game's Gen 2 update back in February, players continue their attempts to search and capture the elusive Pokémon using the discreet Easter Egg rules.

Reports previously revealed that to be able to evolve into all five forms of Eevee, players must first hunt and capture a significant number of Eevee beforehand. It is said that players need a minimum of 10 combat power (CP) for each Eevee. This means that they are required to capture a typical Pokeball to find one Eevee.

Based on the latest Eevee Wild Capture stats, the maximum egg hatch reaches 65 CP, while the egg hatch rate reaches around 18%. On the other hand, the maximum wild capture CP is 830 and the Global Spawn Rate is 2.7%. The stats also reveal that the Eevee Wild Capture rate reaches 30%+, and that the Flee Rate is currently 10%.

Reports claim that players can also use the naming trick to evolve their Eevee. For example, renaming an Eevee Sparky will turn it into Jolteon, while using the name Pyro will evolve it into Flareon. Adapting the name Sakura for their Eevee will transform it into Espeon, Rainer will become Vaporeon, and Tamao will change it into Umbreon.

However, players are advised to keep in mind that this method will only work once for each of the five available names.

Meanwhile, the Water Festival event for "Pokémon GO" officially concluded this week. The unannounced event became a welcome surprise for the players, with the inclusion of several Pokémon like Squirtle, Totodile, Magikarp, and friends joining in the fun.

Many are hoping to see the next events center on Grass and Fire celebrations as well. However, Niantic and The Pokémon Company have yet to reveal their plans for the game's next special event.

