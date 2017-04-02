'Pokémon GO' Eevee Evolution Guide 2017: How to capture the elusive Eevee
After the introduction of the numerous Eevee evolution types on "Pokémon GO" during the game's Gen 2 update back in February, players continue their attempts to search and capture the elusive Pokémon using the discreet Easter Egg rules.
Reports previously revealed that to be able to evolve into all five forms of Eevee, players must first hunt and capture a significant number of Eevee beforehand. It is said that players need a minimum of 10 combat power (CP) for each Eevee. This means that they are required to capture a typical Pokeball to find one Eevee.
Based on the latest Eevee Wild Capture stats, the maximum egg hatch reaches 65 CP, while the egg hatch rate reaches around 18%. On the other hand, the maximum wild capture CP is 830 and the Global Spawn Rate is 2.7%. The stats also reveal that the Eevee Wild Capture rate reaches 30%+, and that the Flee Rate is currently 10%.
Reports claim that players can also use the naming trick to evolve their Eevee. For example, renaming an Eevee Sparky will turn it into Jolteon, while using the name Pyro will evolve it into Flareon. Adapting the name Sakura for their Eevee will transform it into Espeon, Rainer will become Vaporeon, and Tamao will change it into Umbreon.
However, players are advised to keep in mind that this method will only work once for each of the five available names.
Meanwhile, the Water Festival event for "Pokémon GO" officially concluded this week. The unannounced event became a welcome surprise for the players, with the inclusion of several Pokémon like Squirtle, Totodile, Magikarp, and friends joining in the fun.
Many are hoping to see the next events center on Grass and Fire celebrations as well. However, Niantic and The Pokémon Company have yet to reveal their plans for the game's next special event.
-
Ken Ham says Bill Nye's new Netflix show is 'dangerous' because it is all about 'exulting man'
Bill Nye has a new Netflix show called "Bill Nye Saves the World," and it's really worrying Answers in Genesis founder Ken Ham who said the programme is all about "exulting man" rather than God.
-
It's April Fool's Day - Here are our top Christian April Fool stories
Martin Luther to be a Saint? Michael Gove to be the next Bishop of Sheffield? Will Simba be gay in a Disney remake of the Lion King? You couldn't make it up. Or could you?
- Should Christians pursue the calling to become missionaries even if this goes against their parents' wishes?
- Mike Pence should be applauded, not hated, for setting boundaries to protect his marriage
- Justin Bieber has brand new tattoos - and they have a deep Christian message
- Marlow's scandalous 'Jesus was gay' document goes online for first time
- Churchgoing among kids plummets as parents admit they could do more to share Christian faith
- Sex and Salvation: 9 quotes from Anglican poet John Donne
- Why it's time to ditch the 'surface check'
- Generous leadership: What Moses has to teach pastors today
- The profound Christian faith of Vincent van Gogh
- Wealthy - and not so wealthy - White House staffers' finances detailed in new disclosures
- Amal Clooney: ISIS murders, gang rapes and sex slavery must not go unpunished
- 12 staff arrested at Christian school in Sudan
- Trump's new environmental policies - the end of the fight against climate change?
- Jailed Christian pastor in China is 'rapidly deteriorating'
- Lord Carey: Donald Trump is a 'Good Samaritan' president who speaks for the 'left behind'