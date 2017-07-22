'Pokemon Go' announces legendary Pokemon arrival ahead of anniversary festival

Pokemon fans will be pleased to know that legendary Pokemon have finally been confirmed to be coming to the popular mobile game "Pokemon Go." As part of its first anniversary celebration, the game will task its millions of players to work together in order to unlock the legendary monsters.

On July 22, the fans who will be attending the "Pokemon Go Fest" in Chicago, as well as the millions of players around the world, will be working together to unlock rewards and bonuses for the entire community. If they are able to catch enough Pokemon during the challenge windows, the first legendary Pokemon will be revealed in Grant Park, the venue of the festival.

If the trainers at the festival manage to defeat the legendary Pokemon, it will start appearing in raid battles around the world, after the festival. The legendary Pokemon will appear in the game as eggs in gyms and will act as bosses for new raids. Players who manage to defeat a legendary Pokemon will have a chance to capture one of their own.

The legendary Pokemon will be much powerful compared to other Pokemon in the game. Hence, game developer Niantic has designed a restriction to avoid major balance issues in the game. "While Legendary Pokémon will help them take on the toughest Raid Bosses and Gym Battles, they're not willing to leave their Trainer's side, so they can't be left to defend Gyms," said the "Pokemon Go" team in their announcement.

Legendary Pokemon are very rare and powerful monsters that are prominently featured in Pokemon console games, as well as in the narratives of the Pokemon series and movies. A promotional video released by the team showed legendary bird Pokemon Zapdos, Moltres, Articuno, Lugia, and Ho-Oh appearing in-game.