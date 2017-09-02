'Pokemon Go' adds gen 2 legendary beasts Raikou, Entei, and Suicune

The three legendary beasts will be available in "Pokemon Go" starting this month. Pokemon Go website

After introducing the first set of legendary Pokemon in July, Niantic has released its second trio of legendary Pokemon. These are the legendary beasts Raikou, Entei, and Suicune from the second generation of Pokemon.

The trio will be appearing on different parts of the world and will be rotating after a month. This mimicked how they roamed different zones on the map in the "Pokemon Gold" and "Silver" handheld console games.

From Aug. 31 to Sept. 30, Raikou, the electric type, will be available in the Americas. The fire type Entei will be roaming Europe and Africa, while the water type Suicune can be caught in the Asia-Pacific region. The three Pokemon will trade places at the end of the month, although it has not been announced which Pokemon will go where.

Catching these new legendary Pokemon will be similar to catching the three legendary birds that appeared in July. They will appear as Legendary Raid Bosses with very high amount of power and players will have to team up in order to defeat them. After beating the Legendary Raid Boss, the trainers will have the opportunity to catch them.

Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltress appeared for a more limited time last month, giving players only a week to catch one before it was replaced by the next legendary bird the following week. With this month's legendary beasts, Niantic is taking things slow, giving players an entire month to hunt for the legendaries. This way, players will not be burned out in hunting for the rare Pokemon.

Niantic will also be starting the testing phase of the new EX Raid Battle, or invite-only raids. The first invitations to EX Raid Battles will be sent out to players soon, and those invited can participate in the new raid mechanic starting Sept. 6. During the testing phase, the company will make various adjustments to the feature before rolling it out globally.