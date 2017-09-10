'Pokémon Go' 2nd generation update: More legendary Pokémon roster additions, introduction of EX Raids

The three legendary beasts will be available in "Pokemon Go" starting this month. Official "Pokémon Go" website

Recently, Niantic announced that more legendary Pokémon will be added to their augmented reality game based on geographical region, hinting that after a year of its existence, there is so much more users will be able to experience.

Summer of 2017 brought the arrival of the birds Zapdos, Moltres and Articuno, the world's first legendary Pokémon that were added to the game. In addition, last month, Lugia, another legendary bird, was made available to users. Mewtwo had also made an additional temporary appearance during an event in Japan but will soon be available for all players worldwide.

A few days ago, Niantic released news on the addition of more legendary Pokémon, specifically Entei, Raikou and Suicune. However, not all three of the legendary dogs will be available to users at the same time. Niantic announced that they will be available one at a time and will be assigned by region.

During the first introduction of the three new Pokémon, Entei will only be available in Europe and Africa, Suicune in the Asia-Pacific regions, and Raikou in the Americas. The three Pokémon will spend about a month's time in their primary regions before swapping locations to allow for worldwide availability.

Since the launch of "Pokémon Go" last year, there has been an introduction of 80 new Pokémon to the original set of 251, following the game's original development with the Silver, Gold and Crystal game versions taking players into the familiar Johto region.

The 2nd generation also sees the addition of berries, more evolution rocks and items, and extra characterization options for trainer avatars. There is no word yet on from Niantic on the addition of other 2nd generation legendary creatures such as Ho-Oh and Celebi.

Meanwhile, a new type of Raid called the "EX Raid," short for Exclusive Raid, will now allow for users to invite other players to a Gym considering a regular Raid has already been completed.

According to RankedBoost and the official "Pokémon Go" website, the allocated dates for the legendary Pokémon swap in each region are Aug. 31 to Sept. 30, Sept. 31 to Oct. 30, and Oct. 31 to Nov. 30.