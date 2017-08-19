Pokemon and Snapchat team up, releases an official Pikachu filter for Pokemon fans

Snapchat is available on both Android and iOS devices. YouTube/Snapchat

Millions all over the world use Snapchat, the app that skyrocketed into one of the most popular apps in the world. Snapchat was the first to bring in filters to videos as Instagram was to photos. Now, they have teamed up with one of the most iconic franchises in pop culture to bring about an official filter. Enter, the Pikachu filter.

What better way to enter the world of Snapchat than by bringing in a filter? Specifically, a filter featuring one of the most popular Pokemon? Recently, Snapchat and the Pokemon Company International announced that they have teamed up to introduce the official Pikachu filter.

Fans who will use the filter will see Pikachu's ears, nose, and the bright-red cheeks on their faces. When they open their mouths, they will hear Pikachu's voice as the character suddenly jumps into the screen and strikes a pose, and it will even try and electrocute the fans with lightning on the sides of their faces.

Much like many Snapchat filters, this is a cute idea, although the results may vary from person to person. Aside from the ears, nose, and cheeks, the filter will also round out the person's face and make the eyes similar to that of the Pokemon.

This filter is part of Nintendo's attempt to expand the reach of Pokemon, and it should benefit both sides. Recently, Snapchat has seen a bit of a decline, in large part to other big apps like Instagram and Facebook taking on their style of video sharing onto their platforms as well. The Pikachu filter might not be around for a long time, as there was no indication of the duration of the filter.

Now that Snapchat has the Pikachu filter, it is only a matter of time before Facebook and Instagram, most especially the latter, try and bring in other official filters as well.